Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Celebrates Over 200,000 Units Sold in 2022
Skincare cosmeceutical brand Beverly Hills MD, created by Beverly Hills plastic surgeons, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, has sold over 200,000 units of its Dermal Repair Complex in 2022. The best-selling dietary supplement helps visibly tighten, lift and smooth the look of skin from within with scientifically-backed ingredients...
Neutrogena and L’Oréal Launch New Products at CES
The new year started off with a bang when CES opened in Las Vegas. Happi was on-site to report on the latest launches from the likes of Neutrogena and L’Oréal. In third place, was Sephora’s new beauty promotion. Here are the top 10 most-viewed news items on...
P&G Awarded Patent for Wet Wipes with Lotion
US Patent No. 11,540,988 B2 (Randall Glenn Marsh, Karolin K. Kroening); The Procter & Gamble Company, has patented a wet wipe comprising a substrate and a lotion. The lotion is comprised of 98.5-99.9% water by weight of the lotion, benzoic acid, from about 0.024- 0.072% by weight of sodium benzoate, wherein the amount of benzoic acid is greater than or equal to the amount of sodium benzoate. The benzoic acid is derived from dissociation of the sodium benzoate within the lotion. The lotion has a pH of 3.6 -4.2. The substrate is comprised of cotton, viscose, and lyocell.
CoverGirl's Lash Blast Volume Mascara Celebrates 15th Birthday
CoverGirl’s hero mascara that sells every seven minutes—Lash Blast Volume Mascara—is celebrating its 15th birthday in 2023. The topselling orange tube of mascara is getting a limited-edition upgrade to commend the milestone with gold foil confetti, according to the Coty-owned beauty brand. “CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume has...
Scent & Sleep Apnea, NPD from Dr. Steven Gundry, Wella Does Well
Visions of sugarplums or nightmarish workloads? Whatever’s keeping them awake at night, consumers always seek a good night’s sleep. So, when we published a study that found scent can improve sleep apnea, it was the most-viewed news on Happi.com last month. The most-viewed article? Our coverage of skincare actives.
