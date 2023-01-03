Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
wrestletalk.com
2 WWE Board Members Quit, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Comment On Vince McMahon Return
STAMFORD, Conn., January 6, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update regarding the composition of its Board of Directors and the exploration of strategic alternatives. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie...
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
stillrealtous.com
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
diva-dirt.com
Taylor Wilde Upsets Masha Slamovich On IMPACT Wrestling
Tensions are rising ahead of Hard to Kill. The January 5 episode of IMPACT Wrestling kicked off with Masha Slamovich taking on Taylor Wilde for the first time ever. Deonna Purrazzo was on commentary for the bout to scout her competition. Slamovich controlled the pace early on, landing a pair of Northern Lights Suplexes and a double stomp to the midsection. Wilde would come back with a clotheslines and a Codebreaker, but it wasn’t quite enough. In the end, Wilde caught Slamovich with a roll-up to secure the three-count.
diva-dirt.com
Bayley Celebrates 10 Years Since WWE Debut
Whether your favorite is The Hugger or The Role Model, Bayley has been entertaining you for the past 10 years. In the past decade Bayley has had some match of the year encounters that have left fans remembering them for years to come. Bayley would spend a few years in...
diva-dirt.com
Scarlett Makes SmackDown In-Ring Debut; Flair vs. Deville
On the Jan. 6 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, there were two matches featuring the women’s division. First we had the TV in-ring debut from Scarlett as she teamed up with Karrion Kross. Their opponents were Emma and Madcap Moss. Two weeks ago, things heated up when Emma slapped...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Names The Greatest Performers In Wrestling History
"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is considered by many to be the greatest pro wrestler of all time, but the 16-time world champion doesn't consider himself the GOAT. Flair believes a former rival of his sits atop the list. "I don't have to think twice. The greatest performer in our...
PWMania
Lady Frost Comments On Working With CMLL, Free Agent Status
Lady Frost recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout spoke about her free agent status, working with CMLL and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On confirming that...
