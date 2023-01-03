Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
WNDU
Owen ‘Butch’ Morgan, former St. Joseph County Democratic chairman, dies at 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic figure on the South Bend political scene has passed away at the age of 73. Owen “Butch” Morgan was a long-time chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party. His political career was cut short by scandal. In 2013, Morgan was...
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners Recognize County Employees for Becoming U.S. Citizens
The Marshall County Commissioners recognized two county employees who work in the Buildings and Grounds Department for recently obtaining their U.S. Citizenship. To honor their achievement, the commissioners presented both Ria Salazar and Virginia Morie with a proclamation to congratulate them on their achievement. They became U.S. citizens December 14, 2022.
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend announces launch of Vibrant Places Matching Grant Program
The City of South Bend announced the launch of the Vibrant Places Matching Grant Program to assist businesses in activating their facades and outdoor spaces to increase vibrancy throughout the city. The program also provides incentives for South Bend businesses to invest in sustainable, energy-efficient, low-carbon improvements, and climate change mitigation.
warricknews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in South Bend
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
95.3 MNC
USDOT approves loan for South Shore Double Track project
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved a loan for the South Shore double-track project. The proposed boost to the improvement plan was given a boost from USDOT on December 22. The Build America Bureau approved a $27.5 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing Loan. It goes toward part of...
WNDU
Signs installed on the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The VA clinic in Mishawaka is now officially named in honor of late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Signs bearing Walorski’s name have now been installed on the building. Legislation renaming the clinic was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden after Walorski’s tragic death in...
warricknews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Elkhart
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Elkhart-Goshen, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor multi-family housing development now accepting new resident applications
The Emma Jean Hull Flats is now accepting applications for new residents. The 80-unit multi-family housing development on Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor is slated to open in the spring of 2023. In collaboration with the city of Benton Harbor’s elected officials and a priority of Whirlpool’s equality pledge, the...
WNDU
Access to immediate care returns in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County is getting ready to welcome a brand-new immediate care center to the St. Joseph Plymouth Medical Center. This comes months after the closing of the county’s previous immediate care center. “Well, we haven’t been able to have an immediate care open for multiple...
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
abc57.com
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year sentence for his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Fred Upton intrigued by potential House Speaker bid. Updated: 20 minutes ago. A name familiar to many of us here in Michiana could make...
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
rvbusiness.com
Horizon Transport Begins 2023 as an Employee-Owned Firm
Wakarusa, Ind.-based Horizon Transport has been generating plenty of positive news lately following the mid-December acquisitions of two Goshen, Ind.-based RV transportation firms, Dynamic Transportation Inc. and RV Transport Inc., both of which are being absorbed into Horizon’s Elkhart County operations, according to Horizon President & CEO Marion Schrock.
b969fm.com
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Looking for Driver in New Year's Hit and Run
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened New Year’s Eve, leaving a local woman seriously injured. According to reports, Angel Egmer of La Porte was struck by a black Mustang after leaving Barker Pub in Michigan City Sunday night. The car allegedly drove over her a second time before fleeing the scene.
rvbusiness.com
RVBusiness, G&G Media Group Moves to Downtown Elkhart
G&G Media Group LLC, publishers of RVBusiness and Woodall’s Campground Magazine, have relocated into new offices in Downtown Elkhart, Ind. Formerly the TaigMarks building, the new location will allow us to better serve our clients while remaining in the heart of the RV Capitol of the World. Our new...
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
