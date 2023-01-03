It may be a new year, but MPO loyalists are visiting some old haunts. Tales of financial woes, legal troubles, regulatory approvals, and acquisitions gained the most favor with website visitors this first week of 2023. Leading the charge was Titan Medical's possible deslisting from Nasdaq. The company was notified on Dec. 27 that its securities would be delisted based on its non-compliance with its minimum bid price requirement. Titan Medical can request a timely hearing to stay further action, but the panel is not obliged to grant Titan's request for continued listing. If an extension is granted, the company must provide evidence of compliance with the rule in the extension period. If Titan Medical is delisted from Nasdaq, its securities should be eligible to trade in the United States through the OTC Markets system.

