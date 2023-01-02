January 6th 2023 at 12:00 by Then Schroder Unlike his predecessor, “Boy” happened on January 6th. PC Games Hardware thinks that every day this computer is very unique. For many people, even the user interface of a Windows computer is still too complicated for the current version of Windows 3.1, by example, isn’t very intuitive to use. To give inexperienced users the ability to use computers, Microsoft is working on a new system named Utopia with the help of several next generation products. One of the best Utopia products is Bob, an extension for Windows 3.1 and the forthcoming Windows 95, presented by Bill Gates on January 6, 1995 at the CES. Bob turns the screen into a virtual house that users use to customize to their liking; The program is created with the mouse. The checkbook on the living room table starts the administration, the calendar on the wall. In Bob, eight applications such as the clock, word processing, but there is an even more integrated program. Graphic assistants that help and advice are also available at every step.

16 HOURS AGO