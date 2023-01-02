Read full article on original website
NME
Square Enix will be “most focused” on blockchain entertainment in 2023
Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has promised 2023 will be one of “major evolution and transformation” as the company focuses on blockchain entertainment. Back in 2021, the studio confirmed it planned to invest in blockchain and NFTs after the successful release of a series of Million Arthur tokens.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Most Anticipated Video Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge one for video games. Here are some of the most anticipated titles set to release throughout 2023. Last year gave us some big hitters, including the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while these titles kept us entertained and busy throughout 2022, this new year is looking even bigger.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
Digital Trends
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
IGN
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
game-news24.com
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay
With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
game-news24.com
Square Enix is putting assets together in order to acquire Sony
We still haven’t reached a final conclusion to the saga of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We may be getting a sequel because the rumors that Sony bought some of the most famous Japanese studios are possible. Square Enix sold its western studios in 2022. Square Enix sold...
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
game-news24.com
PS4, PS5: PSVR 2, Slim, games service, the five major projects for PlayStation in 2023!
That’s it, the end of 2022: the gift comes under the tree, and its coldest. It’s a tradition that is always right for us to look up the future. In this article, we discussed the plans for the PlayStation industry in the coming months. Come on, stop!. 1)...
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on
What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
game-news24.com
Games release schedule 2023 – New Releases for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and more!
What are the most accurate videos for 2023, starting this week with nothing. The download schedules for video game release are beginning to become more reliable again, despite the terrible effects of the pandemic, and now we know a lot of the biggest games planned for the 2023 release, a third generation console and the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 edition.
game-news24.com
Modern Warfare 2 gets new multiplayer mode called Bounty
As for Team Deathmatch (pic: Activision) the twist is the same as Team Deathmatch (flinch). The new multiplayer mode is available in Modern Warfare. Here’s how it works. Season 01, when updated and updated. Currently, the Warfighters 2 and Warfighters 2 have added a series of new features and things to the games.
ComicBook
New Leak Has Legend of Zelda Fans Excited
If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda, looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and in the market for a new Nintendo Switch or just the Nintendo Switch OLED, you may want to hold off on a purchase because there's apparently a special Nintendo Switch OLED themed after the highly-anticipated sequel in the works. The model hasn't been officially announced, but it has leaked, and the leak is impossible to ignore.
Super Mario Sunshine Nearly Featured A Wearable Yoshi Head For Mario
Over the course of the "Super Mario" franchise, the mustachioed plumber has gotten himself involved in just about every kingdom quest and amateur sport imaginable. Still, hands down, one of the most jarring and divisive Mario adventures came in the form of the GameCube iteration of the iconic series, "Super Mario Sunshine." Like "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" and "Metroid Prime," two other GameCube exclusives from the same time period, "Super Mario Sunshine" was a decidedly fresh take on its main character and his flagship series.
game-news24.com
Microsoft’s biggest flop is Bob (PCGH-Retro, January 6)
January 6th 2023 at 12:00 by Then Schroder Unlike his predecessor, “Boy” happened on January 6th. PC Games Hardware thinks that every day this computer is very unique. For many people, even the user interface of a Windows computer is still too complicated for the current version of Windows 3.1, by example, isn’t very intuitive to use. To give inexperienced users the ability to use computers, Microsoft is working on a new system named Utopia with the help of several next generation products. One of the best Utopia products is Bob, an extension for Windows 3.1 and the forthcoming Windows 95, presented by Bill Gates on January 6, 1995 at the CES. Bob turns the screen into a virtual house that users use to customize to their liking; The program is created with the mouse. The checkbook on the living room table starts the administration, the calendar on the wall. In Bob, eight applications such as the clock, word processing, but there is an even more integrated program. Graphic assistants that help and advice are also available at every step.
tryhardguides.com
Bethesda reaffirms to release Starfield exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023
A new support page for Starfield has reiterated that the upcoming science-fiction role-playing game will be released in the first half of 2023. Starfield’s release was originally scheduled for November 2022. However, back in May 2022, Bethesda shared its decision to delay Starfield and Redfall’s release to the first half of 2023. The delay is intended to allow developers sufficient time to polish the game.
game-news24.com
What is WoW Classic Hardcore and why is it so appealing?
Let’s be honest. While it’s really fun, it’s not very challenging, at least not because of the default options that people could experience back then when WoW Classic was released or during the Season of Mastery. But, even if people do it, it’s not only harder, but fun and interesting, and the difference is with WoW Classic Hardcore Servers.
game-news24.com
All of the best landing spots in the 4th season are at the best in the series
With the introduction of the brand new Fortnite chapter, there’s a brand new map, too. There are many new landings, and it is kind of difficult to find where to start. That’s why we’ve got the final list of the best Fortnite landing points in chapter 4 season first, regardless of whether you are a good fight or a prudent player.
