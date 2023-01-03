ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

14850.com

Twelfth Night community celebration marks the end of Ithaca’s holiday season

A storytelling tradition that’s centuries old continues in Ithaca this weekend, with a Twelfth Night celebration on Saturday evening, taking place online. The community-run event begins at 7pm on January 7th, and features stories and merriment. In Ithaca, the tradition goes back “only” a little over four decades, as...
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

No Mas Lagrimas offering “Free Stuff Event” this Saturday

No Mas Lagrimas (No More Tears), which hosts a weekly food giveaway at the Henry St. John Building in downtown Ithaca, is holding a Free Stuff Event this Saturday afternoon. They say it’s “like a yard sale, but free.”. There will be toys, books, clothes, and household items,...
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

TCAT bus service revised for the week beginning January 8th

Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) said early in the fall that “a bus maintenance backlog caused by a shortage of mechanics” is forcing the agency to reduce service on some of its routes on a week-by-week basis, and the service reduction continues this coming week. For Sunday, January...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Residents Arrested in Elmira

Two people from Broome County were arrested in Elmira on New Year's Day. According to the Elmira Police Department, a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent shooting was observed and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle stopped on Jacob Rhode Drive and the passenger...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart

Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
HORSEHEADS, NY
wxhc.com

Attempted Armed Robbery at Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca

A call came into the Tompkins County 911 Center on Friday evening around 7pm for a report of a black male with his face covered walking into the Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca, with what appeared to be an AR style rifle and then pointing it at the cashier working.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Owego man accused of killing his mother

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego man has been accused of killing his mother earlier this week, according to police. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Day Hollow Rd. in Owego just before 3:30 p.m. on January 3 for a welfare check of Phyllis Kvassay, 78. The police report said deputies […]
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: December 26 to January 1

During the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, the Owego Police Department had 87 service calls, 3 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents and issued 3 traffic tickets. David W. Meyermann of Owego was arrested and charged after an investigation into a vehicle crashing into a...
OWEGO, NY

