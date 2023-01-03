Read full article on original website
Ham and potato soup recipe
This is a great recipe that only takes about 45 minutes. Perfect for busy nights or when you are craving a hearty meal. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds!. 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 oz | 60 g)
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
Apple Chickpea Salad Recipe
Veggie wrapPhoto bylocrifa (depositphotos) Today I will share a different snack recipe with you. Maybe there are some of you who don't like chickpeas, but I think you will change your mind after this recipe. Also, it will be a different experience for chickpea lovers.
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
The post Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Tofu and Vegetable Red Coconut Curry
We’ll take any chance we can get to cook up some tofu and this recipe is a quick and easy homerun. It comes together in 20 minutes and is full of aromatic flavor.
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Skillet Chicken With Tangy-Sweet Peperonata
Peperonata is an Italian side dish of stewy sweet peppers, onion, and garlic, often flavored with oregano and basil. Here it becomes the base of a speedy weeknight-friendly dinner with the help of a couple jars of roasted red peppers—as opposed to the traditional fresh bell peppers. The swap is beneficial in terms of both timing and flavor: Because the jarred peppers are already cooked, they don’t need nearly as long to become a tender, softened heap, and they add an extra layer of smokiness that the fresh bell peppers don’t provide. By nestling in sliced seared chicken breasts and topping the skillet with Parmesan and basil, you’ll create a full meal that can go straight from the oven to the table. Do seek out whole roasted peppers rather than the presliced strips if you can find them; the latter are usually quite skinny and inclined to melt away in the pan. For a rustic peperonata, you’ll want to cut the peppers into larger pieces yourself.
One Pan Chicken and Vegetable Rice
Pieces of chicken and veggies cooked in a deliciously creamy herb sauce stirred through with brown rice and quinoa. Pan-cooked chicken with broccoli florets, quinoa, and rice is a perfectly adequate meal, if a little bland and boring. But a one pan One Pan Chicken and Vegetable Rice dish featuring quinoa, fresh veg, a combination of deliciously rustic flavors, and topped with parmesan cheese? Now we’re talking business!
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's escarole and beans
Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make escarole and beans.
One Pot Lemon Chicken Orzo
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in orzo and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Stir in heavy cream, broth,...
Lentil Rice Soup
Lentil SoupPhoto byuser14908974 (freepik) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
Meyer Lemon Rice Soup with Tofu [Vegan]
1 (32 oz.) box of vegetable broth, low-sodium preferred. 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chopped thyme leaves, or 1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme. 1/4 teaspoon umami or mushroom powder, (optional) 1 1/2 packed cups lacinato kale, de-ribbed and torn into long ribbons. Some Meyer lemon zest, about a teaspoon or...
