Read full article on original website
Related
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- A man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, on Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christoper Woodrum, 46, of Lebanon, Missouri, was an occupant in a 2004 Ford Freestar. The car driving westbound on MO 32, 7 miles outside of Lebanon, just after 4:30 pm […]
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Report
One crash and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday in the local counties. At about 6:10 am in Sullivan County, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Kassie R Buckwalter of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment following the crash that happened when she was westbound on Missouri 6 near Greencastle. Her vehicle slid off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. She was not wearing a safety belt.
KYTV
Jury trial begins this week for Camden County man charged in mother’s overdose death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial for Camden County man Dereck Beck starts this week. Beck is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of his mother in 2021. Deputies responded to a home in Montreal on January 19 regarding an overdose death. Investigators say Beck supplied his...
kjluradio.com
Three people injured, one seriously, in Henry County collision near Tightwad
A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Gregory, 35, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 near the town of Tightwad late Saturday morning when she turned into the path of another vehicle. After the two vehicles collided, they came to a rest in a ditch.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In School Bus Crash At The Lake
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A School of the Osage bus was involved in a crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, leaving two people with minor injuries. The bus was en route to pick up the school district's wrestling team, when it crashed along Highway 42. The driver and a passenger had minor injuries, the district said in a Facebook post.
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday. 37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) Howard County prosecutors have reduced the charges of a Fayette murder suspect from August. Kundarrius Taylor is now charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after he is accused of shooting Torrance Evans. Court documents say Taylor "recklessly caused the death of Torrance Evans Junior by shooting him." The range of time served is The post Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Patrol: Missouri man dies after being shot by police officer
LAURIE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a central Missouri man has died after being shot by a police officer. Investigators identified the man killed in shooting Thursday as 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Laurie home in Morgan County. Laurie police said in a news release a Laurie officer found Mummert on the porch of the home with a gun. Police say the officer shot Mummert after he refused orders and began to draw his weapon. The officer was not injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.
One dead in Osage County crash on Highway 50
One person died in a crash on Highway 50 in Osage County on Thursday. The post One dead in Osage County crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
KYTV
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Laurie on Thursday died. Investigators identified the victim as Brian G. Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. Officers responded to an assault incident Thursday near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30...
myozarksonline.com
More names of offenders sent to Department of Corrections
According to Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman, 34 offenders have been sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Johnathan Simpson of Waynesville failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the delivery of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Simpson to 8 years in the Department of Corrections. Michael Linker of Argyle pleaded guilty to resisting arrested and was sentenced to 2 years.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
Comments / 0