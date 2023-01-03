Read full article on original website
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
KCRA.com
Community organizers raise thousands of dollars to help Black mothers retain housing
Community organizers are coming together for an ambitious campaign: They want to raise $100,000 to help Black mothers across the country. The money will go to help single Black mothers keep a roof over their heads this holiday season. Tanya Faison with Black Lives Matter Sacramento sat down with KCRA...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed
Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
Inhabitat.com
California affordable senior housing at Sage Gardens
A development called Sage Gardens in Sacramento, CA addresses the need for affordable senior housing. It is equipped with 144-unit complex with water conservation and energy-efficient features to benefit the environment. Designed by ANX / Aaron Neubert Architects, a vacant lot was erected into a prototype for an affordable housing community for developer CCH.
Courthouse News Service
Sacramento court warns of jury summons scam costing residents thousands
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — In early December, a postmarked envelope appeared at Sacramento County Superior Court. Inside was a plain white envelope filled with used debit gift cards totaling around $3,000. Then, another arrived. Soon the court suspected the spent cards were linked to a phone scam it had...
tourcounsel.com
Vacaville Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Vacaville, California
Another of the outlets in San Francisco California is Vacaville Premium Outlets which is an hour away by car. Several of the most prominent brands in the American and global fashion industry are present in this mall, such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Banana Republic and the sports brand The North Face.
goldcountrymedia.com
229 Vernon St., Roseville is amazing
Shhh...Downtown Roseville's speakeasy ...umm...errr...I mean candy store (yeah, that's what I meant) is now open. Inside the candy store, there's a sign that says, "Mikey & Madelines Candy Shoppe." You'll recognize favorite candy brands from your childhood and popular modern day candy as well. Yes, it's the only candy store...
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Sacramento Valley, already deluged, braces for more floods
As a "bomb cyclone" descends on Northern California tonight, storms have already tested a region highly vulnerable to flooding. One report says the Central Valley needs $30 billion in improvements over 30 years.
Comcast customers in Sacramento region without service due to storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many Comcast customers are without service after a series of storms hit the Northern California region this past week. Both residential and commercial customers are without service, though most outages are due to loss of power from the storms, according to Comcast spokesperson Jon Koriel. “Comcast’s...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Pumping stormwater into South Sacramento park combats flooding, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Munger's Lake in South Sacramento was partially filled after the California Gold Rush of the 1800s to create a neighborhood park, but Sacramento officials also found a new use for the lake — flood control. One way to keep the city's water system from flooding...
Bradshaw Animal Shelter out of space, seeks emergency storm fosters to keep animals safe
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County wants to make sure your four-legged friends stay safe as the storm blows through.The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is out of space."We are full. We need help," said Luna Anona, a spokesperson with county Animal Care Services.When wicked weather hits, the shelter anticipates an influx of lost pets and strays that need help. But right now, they already have at least 189 dogs and only 106 kennels."We really need all hands on deck," Anona said. "We're looking for emergency storm fosters to come pick up a dog for at least one week."The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will make...
Was your car or home flooded during the storm? Here’s what to do
Here are tips recommended to limit car damage after water exposure from floods, according to State Farm.
Anne Marie Schubert, Former District Attorney for Sacramento County, Joins Verogen Governmental Affairs
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Verogen Inc, the leading developer of DNA-based biometric human identification products for analysis of forensic genomic samples and steward of the GEDmatch database, announced today that Anne Marie Schubert, J.D. has joined the company as Strategic Advisor of Governmental Affairs, effective January 5, 2023. Ms. Schubert has over 32 years of law enforcement experience and is a nationally recognized expert in forensic DNA. She was elected District Attorney for Sacramento County, California in 2014 and served in this capacity until December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005174/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Suspect steals Amazon delivery vehicle, police say
(KTXL) — Thursday afternoon a suspect stole an Amazon delivery vehicle in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said they arrived in the area of 13th Avenue and 46th Street after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect was armed and stole an Amazon delivery vehicle. They then […]
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
