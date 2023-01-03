ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed

Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Inhabitat.com

California affordable senior housing at Sage Gardens

A development called Sage Gardens in Sacramento, CA addresses the need for affordable senior housing. It is equipped with 144-unit complex with water conservation and energy-efficient features to benefit the environment. Designed by ANX / Aaron Neubert Architects, a vacant lot was erected into a prototype for an affordable housing community for developer CCH.
SACRAMENTO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Vacaville Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Vacaville, California

Another of the outlets in San Francisco California is Vacaville Premium Outlets which is an hour away by car. Several of the most prominent brands in the American and global fashion industry are present in this mall, such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Banana Republic and the sports brand The North Face.
VACAVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

229 Vernon St., Roseville is amazing

Shhh...Downtown Roseville's speakeasy ...umm...errr...I mean candy store (yeah, that's what I meant) is now open. Inside the candy store, there's a sign that says, "Mikey & Madelines Candy Shoppe." You'll recognize favorite candy brands from your childhood and popular modern day candy as well. Yes, it's the only candy store...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors

In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Comcast customers in Sacramento region without service due to storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many Comcast customers are without service after a series of storms hit the Northern California region this past week. Both residential and commercial customers are without service, though most outages are due to loss of power from the storms, according to Comcast spokesperson Jon Koriel. “Comcast’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bradshaw Animal Shelter out of space, seeks emergency storm fosters to keep animals safe

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County wants to make sure your four-legged friends stay safe as the storm blows through.The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is out of space."We are full. We need help," said Luna Anona, a spokesperson with county Animal Care Services.When wicked weather hits, the shelter anticipates an influx of lost pets and strays that need help. But right now, they already have at least 189 dogs and only 106 kennels."We really need all hands on deck," Anona said. "We're looking for emergency storm fosters to come pick up a dog for at least one week."The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will make...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Anne Marie Schubert, Former District Attorney for Sacramento County, Joins Verogen Governmental Affairs

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Verogen Inc, the leading developer of DNA-based biometric human identification products for analysis of forensic genomic samples and steward of the GEDmatch database, announced today that Anne Marie Schubert, J.D. has joined the company as Strategic Advisor of Governmental Affairs, effective January 5, 2023. Ms. Schubert has over 32 years of law enforcement experience and is a nationally recognized expert in forensic DNA. She was elected District Attorney for Sacramento County, California in 2014 and served in this capacity until December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005174/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Suspect steals Amazon delivery vehicle, police say

(KTXL) — Thursday afternoon a suspect stole an Amazon delivery vehicle in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said they arrived in the area of 13th Avenue and 46th Street after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect was armed and stole an Amazon delivery vehicle. They then […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA

