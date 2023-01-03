ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
HOUSTON, TX
Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

