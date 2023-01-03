Read full article on original website
Related
2 murder-suicides reported within less than 24 hours in Harris County both had children nearby
"There is trauma that is involved in that, and we hope for the betterment of his future that he's able to get the help and support needed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after a 15-year-old discovered two dead bodies.
Alexandra Mealer says she will file to contest Harris County judge race
HOUSTON — Alexandra del Moral Mealer, the former Republican challenger in the Harris County judge race, tweeted just before midnight Thursday that she is filing to contest the election. Mealer failed to unseat incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who won her second term in office during the midterm...
cw39.com
Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
mocomotive.com
Men charged in 2 separate shooting incidents in Montgomery county, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two men have been arrested and charged for their roles in two shooting incidents on Monday in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired around 6:55 a.m. in the 19200 block of Mail…
Fort Bend County to gift its final family protection grant to domestic violence nonprofits in 2023
Fort Bend County invited area domestic violence nonprofits to apply for a nearly $10,000 grant by Jan. 31. FY 2023 is the last year the grant will be available. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County has invited family violence service organizations to apply for its last family protection fee grant...
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘Concerned citizen’ posts $1 million bond for Patrick Clark, the Houston-area man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff
The Houston-area man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday – three weeks after his defense attorneys successfully lobbied a judge to reduce his bail amount from $2 million to $1 million – according to Harris County court records. Patrick Clark,...
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say
A woman is fighting for her life after her driver went around a railroad crossing gate, disregarded a red light, and crashed into a SWAT vehicle head-on.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to take personal leave of absence, office announces
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will take a temporary leave of absence beginning next week, her office announced Wednesday. During the leave, Hidalgo will take a week off to go to Colombia to care for her grandfather whose health has reportedly “declined precipitously.”. Her...
mocomotive.com
Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested for DWI in Montgomery County; repeat offender allegedly ‘reeking’ of alcohol
The stepmother of Lindsay Lohan was arrested in Montgomery County last week and charged with driving while intoxicated. This is at least the third time that Kate Major Lohan, a repeat offender, has gotten behind the wheel drunk, according to court documents. On Nov. 16, 2022, Lohan “did then and…
Woman with body odor goes on pre-Christmas robbery spree along Westheimer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police and the FBI are trying to identify a "nicely-dressed" female robber who one victim said "smelled heavily of body odor." The woman, believed to be 40 to 50 years old, is wanted in at least four robberies the week before Christmas. Surveillance video shows her...
Widow says suspect posing as utility worker killed husband for $400 during Richmond pharmacy robbery
The victim's widow said her husband threw himself on the suspect and tried to get the gun from him to save them, "You took someone's husband, kids' dad, or a mother's son for $400."
Man hit, killed by Houston police officer responding to call, HCSO says
HOUSTON — A man standing in the street died after he was hit by a Houston police patrol unit responding to a call in northeast Houston late Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office. The brother of the victim identified him as Caleb Swafford. Cameron Swafford said...
19-year-old shot during meetup in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear. Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up...
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies
January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
myfoxzone.com
UPDATE: HPD responds to report of woman who said she was ticketed for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
Comments / 5