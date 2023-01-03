ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Shaun Parish
3d ago

only 3.1 coloradoans received it eh? what is .1 of a person?is there no such thing as an editor for these online articles anymore?

Sherry Dunne
3d ago

If child support can intercept it then the person never gets this or any other extra money!!!! please stop child support from taking it!!!!

proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days

There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M

(The Center Square) – Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not...
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Are Sent to Colorado Residents’ Bank Accounts This Month, January 2023!

Coloradoans who have issued their 2021 taxes can expect to get cash support before the end of January 2023. The Colorado Cash Back Program will give residents who have filed their 2021 taxes by October 17 with an amount of $750 by the end of January, with qualified couples receiving $1,500. Jared Polis, the Governor of Colorado signed the law on May 23, 2022, to give the money back to taxpayers, with the purpose of the paycheck to an amount of $400 for single or individual filers and $800 for married or joint filers. But the value was raised because of too much state revenue, as attested by the Colorado Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Governor Wants Another $200 Million in Property Tax Relief

Governor Jared Polis is asking lawmakers for another $200 million toward property tax relief—in addition to $700 million passed last year—in his updated budget proposal presented yesterday. Polis’ updated proposal totaled $42.6 billion. In addition to property tax relief, Polis wants to direct more money to job...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs

(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than 880,000 eligible residents, and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the state's fuel assistance programs and emergency shelter, and short-term housing for the state's homeless population. ...
MAINE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Paycheck for Residents in New Jersey from ANCHOR Program is Now Open for Applications!

New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho

Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
IDAHO STATE
cpr.org

Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes

Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
COLORADO STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits 2023: New Mexico residents to receive payments as part of January plan

SNAP benefits, sometimes known as food stamps, offer qualified New Mexico individuals with low income and limited resources cash assistance to purchase nutritious food. The New Mexico Human Services Department distributes benefits weekly via EBT cards (HSD). In addition, beneficiaries can anticipate a 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase in January 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
nbc11news.com

Will Colorado Democrats impose a fee on gasoline?

The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Southwest Airlines customers have been impacted by another set of flight delays. Economic research organization says "slow-cession" more likely than...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
lamarledger.com

Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
COLORADO STATE
Craig Daily Press

Rising eggs costs passed on to local restaurants and customers

New state regulations and the avian flu are causing egg prices to soar across the state, forcing some local restaurants to raise the prices of their egg-based items to cover their own costs. Following passage of a new state law in 2020, Colorado egg producers who have more than 3,000...
COLORADO STATE

