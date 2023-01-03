Coloradoans who have issued their 2021 taxes can expect to get cash support before the end of January 2023. The Colorado Cash Back Program will give residents who have filed their 2021 taxes by October 17 with an amount of $750 by the end of January, with qualified couples receiving $1,500. Jared Polis, the Governor of Colorado signed the law on May 23, 2022, to give the money back to taxpayers, with the purpose of the paycheck to an amount of $400 for single or individual filers and $800 for married or joint filers. But the value was raised because of too much state revenue, as attested by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO