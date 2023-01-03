Read full article on original website
Ninth Annual Yoga Expo Saturday
The Ninth Annual Yoga Expo will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Pasadena Convention Center, featuring local and national teachers. In this all-day yoga event, studios showcase their unique styles of mind and body practice. The Yoga Expo services as a platform to...
Cheeseburger Week Returns For Delicious Eats
Put those New Year’s resolutions on hold for seven days and celebrate all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week from January 22nd to January 28th. During Cheeseburger Week, presented by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce each January, Pasadena honors Lionel Sternberger’s genius in being the first to put cheese on a hamburger and serve it at the Rite Spot in Pasadena.
W. Bruce Cameron Discusses ‘Love, Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog’
Author, screenwriter and producer W. Bruce Cameron will discuss his book “Love, Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog” at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, starting at 7 p.m. You’ve probably never met someone like Clancy. He’s keeping a diary, he’s falling in love, there...
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
Explore Alverno Heights Academy Lower School!
Get to know Alverno Heights Academy’s dynamic and caring teachers and spend some time on its beautiful 13-acre campus as AHA staff and teachers answer your questions about learning and enrichment opportunities at Alverno Heights Academy Lower School. There are other opportunities for you to learn more about Alverno...
Sequoyah’s Bamboo Class Add Color to Daycare House on a Rainy Day
Today in art class, Sequoyah School’s Bamboo Forest students decided to make “the most colorful drawing ever” to add some color to the Daycare House on a gray rainy day. “Thank you, Bamboo!”. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
SPUSD Registration Begins in Mid-January
Registration to enroll children in South Pasadena elementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year will begin on January 18, 2023–approximately one month earlier than last year. Parents/guardians interested in registering their children should first visit their home school to pick up a registration packet and schedule an appointment for an in-person meeting. The meetings will be scheduled between January 30-February 3, 2023 for families who have other children in the District or February 13-21, 2023 for new families. The child’s home school is determined by the attendance area boundaries for each school, and addresses may be verified here.
PUSD: First Lottery of Open Enrollment is on Monday, January 9
Starting on Monday, January 9, 2023, new and continuing TK-12 PUSD students may apply for schools other than their neighborhood school or apply for a dual-language immersion program through the first lottery of the Open Enrollment process. Children of PUSD employees or City of Pasadena employees are also eligible to participate in the lottery along with families who missed the sibling/priority application period. The first lottery runs through Jan. 27, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.pusd.us/enroll.
Enjoy Fresh Produce and Fresh Air at the Altadena Farmers’ Market
Altadena Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Jan. 11, is a certified market with 25 booths selling fresh fruits and vegetables as well as prepared and pre-packaged food that may be enjoyed onsite at the market setting of Loma Alta Park from 4 to 7 p.m. With a strong commitment to...
Over $2 Million Raised in Fiscal Year 2022 by Special Tax to Fund Pasadena Libraries
The City of Pasadena collected a total of $2,845,175 during the fiscal year 2021-22 in Library Special Tax funds that are used to finance the maintenance and operation costs of the Pasadena Library System. The table above shows the detailed FY2022 report from Tim McDonald, Acting Director of Libraries and...
Data Platform Funnels Patient Feedback to Providers at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena
Huntington Hospital in Pasadena is participating in a six-month study which is expected to funnel positive feedback from patients back to the medical care providers. “Historically, the culture of patient experience surveying has been focused on identifying opportunities for improvement and uncovering patient concerns, rather than identifying and highlighting the positive aspects of patient experiences,” said Paul Jaglowski, Feedtrail’s co-founder and chief strategy officer to MedCity News.
Screenwriter Iris Yamashita Discusses Her ‘City Under One Roof’
Japanese-American screenwriter Iris Yamashita will speak about her book, “City Under One Roof,” at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan.10, 7 p.m. When a local teenager discovers a severed hand and foot washed up on the shore of the small town of Point Mettier, Alaska, Cara Kennedy is on the case. A detective from Anchorage, she has her own motives for investigating the possible murder in this isolated place, which can be accessed only by a tunnel. After a blizzard causes the tunnel to close indefinitely, Cara is stuck among the odd and suspicious residents of the town–all 205 of whom live in the same high-rise building and are as icy as the weather. Cara teams up with Point Mettier police officer Joe Barkowski, but before long the investigation is upended by fearsome gang members from a nearby native village. Haunted by her past, Cara soon discovers that everyone in this town has something to hide. Will she be able to unravel their secrets before she unravels?
Calling All 14-20 year Olds Interested In Fire Service Careers! The Pasadena Fire Dept. is Recruiting Explorers on Saturday
The Pasadena Fire Department is inviting all interested 14-20 years olds who want to learn about careers in the fire service to their Explorer program this Saturday, Jan. 7. In the Explorer recruitment program, interested teens can ask questions and see first hand all the opportunities that are available. “Recruitment...
City Council to Discuss 710 Freeway Stub Working Group
The City Council will direct City staff regarding the creation of a working group to address future uses of the recently acquired former 710 freeway right-of-way “stub” property in West Pasadena. The Council’s action follows its September 19, 2022 receipt of a report detailing the process of planning...
Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, Minor Damage to Structure
A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
Light Rain Sunday Heralds Strong Storm Predictions for Monday, Tuesday
The series of rainstorms that has swept across the County since mid-December continues Sunday, with heavier rain in Pasadena forecast for Monday night and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Water-logged ground could produce increasing amounts of water and mud runoff. The Pasadena Fire Dept. reached out by Twitter...
Caltrans Vows to Minimize Noise, Traffic Impacts Related to Arroyo Seco Freeway Bridge Railing Replacement Project Construction
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on Thursday provided residents an overview of its plans related to the replacement of the bridge railing on the Arroyo Seco Bridge on State Route 134 over the Arroyo Seco in West Pasadena. The project will upgrade the railing to current state and federal...
LA County Firefighter Group Suit Over Vaccine Mandate in Peril
A judge indicated Thursday he is poised to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a group of Los Angeles County firefighters against the county over its 2021 requirement that county employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Upinder S. Kalra’s tentative ruling, if finalized after arguments on Friday,...
After Five Days of Increases, Average Southland Gas Prices Drop
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped nine-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.52, one day after a run of five increases in six days ended when it was unchanged. The average price is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, but...
