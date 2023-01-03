Read full article on original website
Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTuber, sadly passed away this week after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. He was 55 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Hoonigan Racing Division on Instagram: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”
YouTube star Ken Block of Hoonigan Racing Division died on Monday due to a snowmobile accident.
Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
Ken Block and Rob Dyrdek have had a long professional relationship with a foundation rooted in a shared love of motor racing, skateboarding and sneakers.
Rally driver and racing game icon Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident aged 55. As reported by ABC News, Block was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Utah on January 2 after his snowmobile upended on a steep slope. Alongside a successful professional racing career,...
Ken Block’s Daughter Lia: ‘I Didn’t Just Lose My Father, I Lost My Best Friend’
@liakblock | Instagram.Ken Block, 55, died Monday in a snowmobiling accident. His 16-year-old daughter has now posted a statement on his passing.
Ken Block: Marketing visionary, action sports icon, motorsports star
Block had a unique ability to capture what a community loved about a sport -- and package it for the mainstream audience.
Ken Block, Car Culture Luminary, Honored by Enthusiast World
The current state of the automotive world wouldn't be the same without Ken Block, who died in a snowmobiling accident yesterday at the age of 55. A true driver, enthusiastic car builder, in-touch businessman, and family man, Block's legacy was built off his can-do attitude, oozing talent, and ultimate humility at every stage.
