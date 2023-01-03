Read full article on original website
Viewers furious after watching psychological thriller The Teacher on Netflix
Viewers have been left less than impressed after binge-watching drama mini-series The Teacher on Netflix. The four-parter centres on English teacher Jenna Garvey (played by Sheridan Smith) who is accused of having sex with 15-year-old pupil Kyle (played by Samuel Bottomley). You can see a trailer for it here:. Although...
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant' The Glory
Now that the festive season is behind us, you may well be wondering how to beat the January blues. Well, if you fancy a good old-fashioned Netflix binge, it looks like The Glory should be your show of choice, as it's being praised by viewers as 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant'. Check out the trailer below:
‘Kaleidoscope’: The True Story of the $70 Billion Mystery That Inspired the Netflix Heist Series
Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope' is loosely inspired by the true story of the DTCC flood during Hurricane Sandy. Here's what happened.
43 new movies and shows hit Netflix over the weekend – here are the best ones
Netflix welcomed the new year by adding a ton of fresh content to the service on the weekend, including scores of third-party titles like the Rocky movies, Forrest Gump, and Jerry Maguire — while also debuting original Netflix series like Kaleidoscope and Lady Voyeur. Looking ahead, we also already...
GAMINGbible
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
Edward Norton shocked to learn ancestor is iconic historical figure: ‘Oh, my God’
Edward Norton had no idea what was just around the river bend. The 53-year-old appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s premiere of PBS’s “Finding Your Roots,” a show that traces the family trees of entertainers and public figures, where the actor learned that he’s distantly related to Pocahontas. The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star, alongside the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., found out that the legendary Powhatan woman — whose tragic life was romanticized by Disney in the eponymous 1995 flick — is, in fact, Norton’s 12th great-grandmother. “I understand that was family lore,” Gates said to Norton, whose...
James Bond fans are seriously torn over new 007 frontrunner
Earlier this week, another big actor emerged as a potential James Bond frontrunner, and fans are incredibly divided. It’s rumoured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the English actor perhaps best known for his roles in Kick-Ass (as the titular character) and as Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff, in Avengers: Age of Ultron had a meeting with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and it apparently went well. It hasn’t been confirmed if this is true, but it’s got everyone thinking about the possibility, and as Digital Spy reports, some definitely like it more than others.
The Pale Blue Eye review – starry gothic mystery loses its way
Despite the best efforts of Christian Bale, Gillian Anderson and co, this wintry crime yarn featuring a young Edgar Allan Poe descends into farce
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (January 2023)
Happy New Year, are you looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Well, great! The biggest release is easily Shotgun Wedding, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose wedding day gets ruined by pirates. (Real ones will remember that Armie Hammer was originally supposed to star alongside Lopez — this movie has some lore behind it.) There's also Season 2 of Hunters, which stars internet boyfriend Logan Lerman as a Nazi hunter in the '70s who believes Hitler is still alive. Listen, it's a mixed bag, but that's just what January has in store for us.
Gen Z shocked to see what 45-year-olds looked like in the 1990s
A popular 1990s film has sparked a discussion about how Hollywood portrayed people in their 40s in the late-20th century versus today. Filmmaker Jessica Ellis started the conversation when she tweeted a poster for “Father of the Bride 2,” featuring stars Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in their classic mom and dad get-ups. In the follow up to 1991’s “Father of the Bride,” the A-listers reprised their roles as ...
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
webnewsobserver.com
Stranger Things Season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Welcome to 2023, le monde! The new year does not only mark new beginnings but also the release of some of the new seasons of the old shows that continue to spark excitement ever since their debuts, like You, Outer Banks, Shadow and Bone and more. Unfortunately, if you have been waiting for the arrival of the fifth season of Stranger Things, then we hate to break the sad news to you. Stranger Things season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023, and it seems that it won’t be hitting the library of the official streaming giant in 2023 at all.
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
‘The Consultant’ Teaser: Christoph Waltz Stars in Prime Video Thriller Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedic-thriller series “The Consultant,” starring Christoph Waltz. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series revolves around Regus Patoff (Waltz), a consultant who is hired to improve the business at the gaming company CompWare. Under his guidance, the employees begin to experience new and twisted demands. In addition to Waltz, the series stars Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios. Creator and showrunner Tony Basgallop serves as an executive producer alongside Waltz, Matt Shakman, Steve Stark...
GAMINGbible
Rick And Morty creator's new game has the 'silliest glitch of 2022'
High On Life, the new comedy shooter from Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has proven to be an absolute hit with fans so far. Releasing on Xbox and PC earlier this month, High On Life has resonated with the fans in a big way, even becoming one of Xbox Game Pass' biggest titles. You think it's easy to be more popular than Minecraft, even for a few days? It ain't.
game-news24.com
Long-awaited Sequel to a Prolific Horror franchise Gets a New Trailer Tomorrow
Evil Dead is finally getting its fifth installment in 2023, but the news has become scarce at the time of Evil Dead Rise. This series was so lucky to receive a teaser trailer that has just been released, including the idea that the first full trailer is going to be released on Jan. 4, 2022.
Supposed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch model is a thing of beauty
Photos of a supposed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch have shown up and if this thing is the real deal, then Nintendo have knocked it out of the park. It's a fitting homage to the sequel which has been in the works for what feels like 100 years. The trailer which seemed to suggest a darker tone for the sequel came out in the summer of 2021 and then there was silence from the developer. Usually, this would be unsurprising, however the huge upheaval that the coronavirus crisis caused to the video game industry caused concern among fans who were waiting for the merest crumb of detail on the new game.
GAMINGbible
Fans hail OG Pokémon theme as 'greatest opening song in anime history’
The Pokémon anime has been running for over 25 years now, but fans are adamant that the original theme song is not only the best in the series, but all of anime history. If you never watched the first season of the Pokémon anime, you missed out. I mean, you managed to dodge the heartbreak of ‘Bye Bye Butterfree’, but still. Even if you’ve never watched a single episode though, I’d be shocked if you’d never heard that glorious opening theme. For me personally, if I was ever put in a situation where I needed to recall a song perfectly, it’d genuinely be that. It’s an absolute banger, and fans are in agreement that after all this time, it’s still the very best.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Bridgerton filming ‘postponed’ after bosses ‘axe’ season three storyline
FILMING for the third series of Bridgerton has reportedly being 'postponed' after bosses 'axed' a storyline. The Netflix hit, which stars Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan, is returning for another instalment. However, fans might have to wait longer than expected to watch the period drama. Filming on...
