Read full article on original website
Related
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun man killed after skidding bike on hotel zone corner
Cancun, Q.R. — A 21-year-old Cancun man was killed Tuesday morning after skidding his bike in the Hotel Zone. Police and paramedics were requested at Kilometer 2.5 of Kukulcán Boulevard where they located the bike and driver. The man, Rosado “J”, was pronounced on scene. According to witness...
riviera-maya-news.com
Pair alleged responsible for murder of Chetumal woman captured in Cancun
Chetumal, Q.R. — A man and a woman believed responsible for the murder of a Chetumal taxi driver have been arrested in Cancun. The pair were apprehended by authorities Wednesday. On Thursday, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Quintana Roo reported on their arrests. According to the agency...
riviera-maya-news.com
Carnival cruise ship destined for Cozumel rescues 19 at sea
Cozumel, Q.R. — A cruise ship that docked the island of Cozumel Thursday morning is responsible for rescuing 19 at sea. On January 2, Captain Kate McCue and her crew were successful in rescuing 19 people from a small vessel in U.S. waters. The rescue was recorded on video...
Comments / 0