Read full article on original website
Related
COVID-19 and flu trends through the winter season are decreasing in Santa Barbara County
The COVID-19, Influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in Santa Barbara County are decreasing after the holiday season. The post COVID-19 and flu trends through the winter season are decreasing in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Shenandoah National Park reopens portions of Skyline Drive and Big Meadows
LURAY — Following weeks of damage assessments and debris removal, park crews have worked diligently to restore visitor access to as many areas of the park as possible, according to a release from Shenandoah National Park. The following sections of Skyline Drive are open:. Mile 0 (Front Royal entrance)...
KXRM
Fort Carson closed gate 20 due to unexploded ordnance
(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson is informing the public that Gate 20 is currently closed to inbound and outbound traffic due to what Fort Carson is calling unexploded ordnance near the gate. Fort Carson said there was an instance of found unexploded ordnance near the gate, Directorate of Emergency Services and explosive ordnance disposal […]
Comments / 0