2 injured, 1 critical in northeast Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two men were sent to the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, following a northeast Wichita shooting. The shooting occurred near 21st St. north and Piatt just after 1:00 p.m. Officer Trevor Macy says a man in his mid 40s was found shot inside...
Person found dead after crews respond to west Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has been found dead in a burning Wichita home Friday morning. Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 3400 block of West 2nd Street, which is between West Street and Sheridan. A Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor confirmed one person had died, but additional information was not immediately available.
Police arrest man accused of kidnapping 3 children in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped a middle school student on Wednesday and two elementary school children Thursday morning. Officers first responded at around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a kidnapping near Boston Park. A teenage Curtis Middle...
Crime Stoppers: Hot coffee used as weapon in south Wichita QuikTrip robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two armed robbers who stole from a southside QuikTrip. But this wasn't a typical armed robbery. In this case, the weapon was a cup of hot coffee. Surveillance video from inside the convenience store near 31st street south and Seneca shows...
No injuries in El Dorado multi-house fire
EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) - Firefighters were on the scene of a garage fire that spread to two houses in El Dorado. The fire happened at 521 W. 4th Avenue, just after 4 p.m. Firefighters say that the fire started in a garage, and then spread to two nearby houses and two garages.
Two people critically hurt in south Wichita mobile home fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at a south Wichita mobile home park. The fire breaking out just before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of W. MacArthur near MacArthur and Meridian. Crews arrived on scene to a find a mobile home on fire. A battalion fire chief telling us the victims have critical injuries from smoke inhalation.
Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
Man charged with murder in Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kenneth Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last month. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near...
Wichita man sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for murder, other charges
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 25-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to just over 79 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a young man in 2018. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Deizmond Peters to life without parole for 618 months for first-degree murder and to additional 332 months for aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
Eisenhower High School students raising money for family of teacher who died in crash
Six Eisenhower High School students are raising money for their teacher who died in a car crash on Sunday. "Always cheerful, always upbeat." “She kind of was like a second mom to all of us. That is how Adrienne Deal was seen through the eyes of her student's 9th-grade biology...
Wichita police looking for shoplifter accused of stealing thousands worth of products
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help in their search for a shoplifter suspected of stealing $17,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty. The thefts took place at the Ulta Beauty location at 8100 E. Kellogg and occurred from June to October 2022. If you recognize...
The Boil Water Advisory for the city of Garden Plain has been lifted
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The KDHE has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for the city of Garden Plain in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the Boil Water Advisory due to equipment malfunction on January 2. After laboratory testing, the KDHE has declared the water is safe.
Wichita police union fires back after Mayor Whipple's comments, Chief looking at policies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Actions of two off-duty Wichita police officers are being scrutinized after fight with two teenagers. Tuesday the Fraternal Order of Police fired back at Wichita's mayor for blasting the actions of their officers. They call what the Mayor said about what happened that night reckless. Police...
West Wichita residents speak out at DAB meeting against developer request to build multi-family homes across the street
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nita Hansen has lived in a neighborhood near Central and 135th for 18 years, and is now facing a concern she never thought she would have. "We are looking at our concerns over some rezoning applications that are pending at 135th and Central," she said. Hansen...
Meet Kevin from 'The Office' at Wichita Skykings opening weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new professional basketball team hits the court for the first time in March, and if you're a season ticket holder you can meet Kevin from hit sitcom "The Office." Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone will be in Wichita during the Skykings opening weekend March...
More jobs expected in Kansas for 2023
Wichita State University released its forecast early Friday morning for this year's job market. The report is optimistic there will be more jobs for Kansans and especially Wichitans. The report says while the national economy fell in 2022 due to inflation and recession concerns, agriculture and manufacturing helped keep Kansas' economy stable.
Former Wichita-area stars featured in Under Armour All-American game
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two of the best recruits to ever come out of Wichita were on the field as high schoolers one last time in the Under Armour All-American game in Florida. Derby's Dylan Edwards and Maize's Avery Johnson got the chance to show the nation what they can do.
Park City moving forward with creating downtown development
Park City looks almost entirely different from when Gary Miller and his wife moved back to it in the early 2000s. “It has changed considerably," Miller said. "For the better. We have a new city hall and a new library and the streets have improved, I would say that Park City is expanding and doing very well.”
