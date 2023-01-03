Read full article on original website
Minnesota Man Killed After Exiting His Vehicle Following Spinout
Clearwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maple Lake, MN man was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck along a central Minnesota highway Tuesday. The State Patrol’s incident report says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy. 24 about 23 miles southeast of St. Cloud when he was struck by a southbound Ford F-150 around 7:15 p.m. Troopers say Hollencamp died at the scene.
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
KIMT
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Minnesota using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KEYC
Hundreds of crashes during Minnesota storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a busy few days on state roads for emergency responders. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 11:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, until 7:30 a.m. today, across the state, there were more than 400 crashes troopers responded to. The state patrol also was called...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Minnesota State Patrol Advises You To Work From Home Today If You Can
Spin outs, crashes, and stuck cars have made travel very dangerous in portions of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol is asking you to stay off the roads in certain areas of Minnesota today if you can. Looking at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road condition map this morning, you can...
The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota
Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in the summer, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since a year ago in December.
Crookston Daily Times
ASK A TROOPER
Of the Minnesota State Patrol Question: If I am driving down a two lane road and a State Trooper is driving toward me with their flashing lights on, am I supposed to move over? Answer: When approaching any authorized emergency vehicle equipped with emergency lights, the driver of each other vehicle shall yield the right-of-way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the righthand edge or curb of the highway clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in this position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed, except when otherwise directed by a police officer. A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes.
AAA Shares Important Snow Driving Tips for Minnesotans
Winter driving can be so intense and with today’s winter advisor hitting us hard, it is nice to remember what we should watch and be prepared for. AAA shares helpful things to keep in mind when driving in Minnesota’s snowy conditions. Stay home. Only go out if necessary....
lakesarearadio.net
Some Central Minnesota Roads Still Not in Great Shape Following Recent Snow Storm
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol is asking drivers to take it easy on the roads as crews clean up from the latest snowstorm. Sergeant Jesse Grabow tweeted that troopers were dealing with several crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis around St. Cloud and central Minnesota. Roads remain partially covered with snow, and the lanes that look wet may have scattered slick spots.
See How A Minnesota Angler Retrieved A Wallet That Fell Through Ice Hole
There are some things you might have anxiety about when ice fishing on a Minnesota lake. Thin ice, ice ridges, blizzards, flooding permanent houses, and more. One of the things at the top of the list is dropping something valuable down the ice hole. I've heard stories about keys falling...
willmarradio.com
"No Travel Advisories" lifted in this area, roads still slick
(Willmar MN-) At 7 last night MNDOT lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in southwest Minnesota, including the following highway segments:. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?
It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
mprnews.org
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm
Countless canceled and delayed flights, numerous crashes amid terrible road conditions are the result of a powerful winter storm that has dumped two rounds of snow with a dash of freezing rain in between. Freezing rain combined with fresh snowfall has resulted in a total of 101 cancellations and 42...
