Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says Wrestling Business Is Insensitive, Talks Wrestler Unions
During a recent NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, play was stopped to attend to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field of play, and was taken away in an ambulance. The incident moved Ric Flair to comment on the insensitivity of the pro wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Declares His Love For All Companies Rumored To Buy WWE
AEW World Champion MJF has shared his thoughts on the possibility of WWE being purchased by declaring his love for rumored buyers. This week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to oversee a potential purchase of WWE and has been appointed to the Board of Directors. On Twitter, MJF declared his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Marq Quen’s Injury, Ethan Page, & More
Speaking on the most recent episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy talked about Marq Quen returning from injury and a new dynamic with Ethan Page. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. When fans might see Marq Quen return:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Says Jimmy Snuka Inspired Him To Be A Wrestler
Bully Ray will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBing, Ray revealed that it was one of Jimmy Snuka’s most legendary matches in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says Managing Is “Never Going To Happen”
On the latest edition of Ric Flair’s “To Be The Man” podcast, The Nature Boy reflected on his desire to become a wrestling manager. Flair, who recently cornered son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in AAA, explained that while he loves the idea of handling the promos for current talent, it’s unlikely to happen.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Acclaimed Retain Titles At AEW BOTB V, Reference Vince McMahon
The Acclaimed retained their AEW Tag Team Championships at last night’s Battle of the Belts show, turning back the challenge of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Max Caster even dropped in a reference to Vince McMahon during his rap on the way to the ring. Last night’s match was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bryan Danielson Comments On Stomping Out Darius Martin On Rampage
On last night’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Top Flight in tag team action. The Blackpool Combat Club veteran Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. A well-known spot in Danielson’s matches are when he stomps on an opponent before putting them...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On What WWE Officials Told Employees During Meeting About Vince McMahon’s Return
On Friday afternoon, WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting following the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was only held for employees and was delayed by 15 minutes. Additionally, the meeting only...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: AEW Still Undecided On Winner Of Best-Of-Seven-Series
Who will emerge victorious in the best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle? Fans don’t know, and AEW isn’t too sure either. The Elite became the first AEW Trios Champions at AEW All Out but were stripped of the titles shortly after due to their role in the backstage fight.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Hits Out At Wrestlers Making More Money Online Than In The Ring
Ric Flair is far from thrilled to see wrestlers earning more online with projects than what they are earning in the ring. Following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE, it was reported that she was earning far more on her website than her NXT deal and reached one million dollars in December 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
ewrestlingnews.com
Johnny Gargano Offers “Open Invitation” For Fans To Approach Him In Public
Johnny Gargano has made it clear that fans are more than welcome to approach him and his wife Candice LeRae if they’re spotted in public. Both LeRae and Gargano returned to WWE last year as part of the new regime, with Gargano returning in August and LeRae the following month.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ticket Sales Surge For NJPW Event Following Mercedes Mone News
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided some details on ticket sales for an upcoming NJPW show. New Japan will be hosting Battle in the Valley on February 18th in San Jose, CA. At that show, the newly-debuted Mercedes Mone will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Mone confronted and attacked KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
ewrestlingnews.com
Taz Comments On The Great Muta, Kevin Sullivan, Jamie Hayter, More
In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, AEW announcer Taz touched on a variety of subjects, including being an original, his dream opponent, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s recent title defense against Hikaru Shida. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega & Mercedes Mone Drive Google Search Interest For Wrestle Kingdom 17
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wrestle Kingdom 17 hit a new record in Google search interest. Wednesday’s show was the eleventh-most searched topic, due in large part to Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone. This was the first time a Japanese event has ever ranked in the top 20...
Comments / 0