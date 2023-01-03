Read full article on original website
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return
Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal...
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
Ric Flair Hits Out At Wrestlers Making More Money Online Than In The Ring
Ric Flair is far from thrilled to see wrestlers earning more online with projects than what they are earning in the ring. Following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE, it was reported that she was earning far more on her website than her NXT deal and reached one million dollars in December 2022.
Nina Samuels Claims Mandy Rose Will Be “Fine” Post-WWE Release
On December 14, 2022, WWE released Mandy Rose from her contract due to some risque content she was posting on her FanTime page. Within a week of her release, Mandy earned $500,000 from her FanTime subscriptions and finished 2022 as a self-made millionaire. In an interview with The Ten Count,...
Bryan Danielson Comments On Stomping Out Darius Martin On Rampage
On last night’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Top Flight in tag team action. The Blackpool Combat Club veteran Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. A well-known spot in Danielson’s matches are when he stomps on an opponent before putting them...
Matt Hardy Discusses Marq Quen’s Injury, Ethan Page, & More
Speaking on the most recent episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy talked about Marq Quen returning from injury and a new dynamic with Ethan Page. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. When fans might see Marq Quen return:...
Backstage News On What WWE Officials Told Employees During Meeting About Vince McMahon’s Return
On Friday afternoon, WWE held an “all hands on deck” meeting following the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was only held for employees and was delayed by 15 minutes. Additionally, the meeting only...
Kenny Omega Comments On Future Plans, Wanting To Face Shingo Takagi
At NJPW’s New Year Dash event, newly crowned IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The longtime rivals defeated United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare in the night’s main event. After the match, Tokyo Sports caught...
Logan Paul Drops Legal Threat Over Claims CryptoZoo Is A Scam
Logan Paul has vowed he will make things right with users who lost money with his CryptoZoo. CryptoZoo, which Paul promoted multiple times on his ImPaulsive podcast, was sold to users as a way to make money through the raising of animal-themed NFTs. It has been reported that the game...
The Acclaimed Retain Titles At AEW BOTB V, Reference Vince McMahon
The Acclaimed retained their AEW Tag Team Championships at last night’s Battle of the Belts show, turning back the challenge of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Max Caster even dropped in a reference to Vince McMahon during his rap on the way to the ring. Last night’s match was...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Taz Comments On The Great Muta, Kevin Sullivan, Jamie Hayter, More
In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, AEW announcer Taz touched on a variety of subjects, including being an original, his dream opponent, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s recent title defense against Hikaru Shida. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega, Drew McIntyre/Money In The Bank
Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for a second time in an intense, bloody back-and-forth title showdown at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The Cleaner clinched the victory in style courtesy of his Sephiroth outfit at the Tokyo Dome. WWE’s Xavier Woods took to Twitter...
AEW News: Darby Turns 30, Saraya Appearing On Hey! EW, More
A few news bits to pass along from AEW today. Current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrated his 30th birthday. You can see AEW’s post for him below:. Saraya will be RJ City’s guest on Hey! (EW) tomorrow. A preview clip of her appearance can be seen below:
Impact Wrestling Hypes Its January Tapings In Orlando, FL
Impact Wrestling will be heading to Orlando, FL later this month for its next set of TV tapings. On Friday night, the company sent out the following press release to hype the TV tapings:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action: The 2-Night New Year’s Revolution.
Breaking: Vince McMahon Returns To WWE With Immediate Effect
Vince McMahon’s plot to return to WWE has proven to be successful, with the former Chairman now back with the company as of today. McMahon retired from WWE in July of last year due to allegations of misconduct with female employees that resulted in millions of dollars paid out in NDAs.
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
