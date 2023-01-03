Read full article on original website
Effective: 2023-01-08 05:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 07:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hinds; Leake; Madison; Rankin; Scott FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HINDS, SOUTHWESTERN LEAKE, SOUTHERN MADISON, NORTHERN RANKIN AND NORTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 539 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in northern Rankin, northwest Scott and southern Leake Counties. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jackson, Clinton, Madison, Ridgeland, Canton, Flowood, Goshen Springs, Fannin, Pisgah, Gluckstadt, Leesburg, Farmhaven, Annandale, Branch, Ludlow, Forkville, Pocahontas, Tuscola, Walnut Grove and Lena. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Rankin, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Hinds; Rankin; Simpson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rankin, northwestern Simpson, Claiborne, southern Hinds and northern Copiah Counties through 415 AM CST At 351 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Richland to near Dry Grove to near Port Gibson. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Byram and Dry Grove around 355 AM CST. Crystal Springs, Florence, Terry, Monterey and Hermanville around 400 AM CST. Whites and Hopewell around 410 AM CST. Star, Barlow, Johns, Cato and Piney Woods around 415 AM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Learned, Braxton and Puckett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
