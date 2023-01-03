Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Calendar of Events for the 2023 Season
If you know, you know! Revelers in Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex celebrate Mardi Gras all year long! From parties to parades to coronations and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here! Make sure you bookmark this page so you don't miss a single bead, throw, or party!
Broadway director returns home to Shreveport holding The Color Purple
Zhailon Levingston has a little time left to develop nervous jitters before the curtain goes up on the first performance of The Color Purple in his hometown of Shreveport, but so far the youngest Black director in Broadway history says it feels great to be backstage in the same theatre where he acted in his youth.
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
John Wayne slept here: when Hollywood came to North Louisiana
This is the tale of a special guest, one of the most recognizable men in America, one of the last people you'd expect to spend the night in simple, no-frills accommodations in Homer, Louisiana in 1958.
KTBS
James Burton on the road to recovery
SHREVEPORT, La. - Musician James Burton is on the path to recovery. A recent social media post shows him playing the guitar for the first time in six months with a friend. Burton fell Thanksgiving morning and had to get hip replacement surgery. While the surgery was successful, his remaining kidney did have trouble processing the medication from his three surgeries, one of those being from kidney cancer, but now he is cancer free.
KSLA
Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bible ministries with members all over the country will soon be headed to Shreveport. G & W Ministries is hosting a Bible Study Conference along with area church Mary Springhill AME. Host Wanda Holmes and Speaker Isiah Anderson sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to discuss the upcoming event.
KSLA
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
KTBS
Springhill gets Little Free Pantry
SPRINGHILL, La. – This north Webster Parish city has become the latest in the state to have its own Little Free Pantry. Supporters joined for a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at 400 N. Giles St. at the Springhill Chamber of Commerce, where the free-standing pantry has been set up for those in need to access.
Blue Bell Favorite Back in Shreveport Stores
Blue Bell Ice Cream fans rejoice. One of Blue Bell's fans favorite flavors returns to grocery stores, but only for a limited time. Blue Bell is bringing back their popular Tin Roof flavored ice cream. According to a recent social media post by Blue Bell:. If you're still reading, you're...
sbmag.net
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux: A New Path Forward
“This is not about me. This is about the people of Shreveport you know. We have tonight looked beyond historical barriers and distinctions. We have a new future in the city of Shreveport. It will look different than it has looked in the past and that new future means that everyone has a seat at the table. It means that we build consensus, and it means that we will move forward together…This was not about winning an election. It never has been about winning an election. Winning an election is simply the first step that we have to take to get on with the work of making our city the great city that it can be. We can build a common future, a future that all of us can enjoy and appreciate and we can have a city that all of us can be proud to say, “I LOVE SHREVEPORT!”
Starbucks Set To Return To Shreveport’s West Side
Well, caffeine fans in Shreveport have something to look forward to as we start 2023. According to Yahoo! News, Starbucks is set to return to Shreveport's west side. We say "returns" because there was a Starbucks location on Shreveport's west side a few years back. That location was at 6730 Pines Road, but has been closed for some time now. Leaving the busy area just off I-20 without the warmth of a cup of Starbucks for years.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KSLA
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A firefighter is in the hospital after battling a restaurant fire on the early morning of Friday, Jan. 6. Fire District 7 was called to the Dorcheat Seafood & Grill at around 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival, Chief Brian Williams says they immediately called for ladder truck assistance from the Minden Fire Department, and additional firefighters from Bossier Parish.
KTBS
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
Who Wants to Serve on Caddo Commission in Shreveport?
The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates who have applied to fill a vacancy on the panel next week. Five people have submitted applications to serve as a Commissioner for District 8 now that Jim Taliaferro has resigned his Parish seat to serve on the Shreveport City Council. Grace...
KSLA
Shreveport councilman looks ahead to what 2023 will bring
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a new year and a new administration for the City of Shreveport. And, in part, it’s also a new look to the City Council. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers talked with one councilman on what he sees as the challenges that lay ahead in 2023.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured. The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Chance of rain and thunderstorms returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
