Asbury Park, NJ

New Jersey Stage

State Theatre New Jersey presents Linda Eder

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$69. One of the most versatile voices, Linda Eder is a best-selling recording artist with 18 solo albums...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Prudential Center presents The Eagles featuring the "Hotel California" album

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill – extend the band’s “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows. The new dates will include a highly-anticipated stop in Newark, at the Prudential Center on Friday, April 7. ﻿The concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. The show will begin at 8:00pm.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Billy Joel's Residence at MSG to Continue in July

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on July 24, 2023. The July show will mark Joel’s 92nd monthly and 138th lifetime show at The Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Iconic Pianist/Composer Fred Hersch and Visionary Jazz Vocalist esperanza spalding to Celebrate New Album at Village Vanguard and NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding (stylized in all lower case) can both be counted among the most acclaimed and inventive artists in modern jazz. The Village Vanguard is the music’s most revered venue, having played host to countless legendary musicians and beloved live recordings. The duo and the club converge for a magical performance on Alive at the Village Vanguard, a rare opportunity for listeners to enjoy the singular and thrilling collaboration between two marquee jazz artists at the top of their game.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Two River Theater Presents "Living & Breathing" By Mando Alvarado

Pictured from left to right Christopher M. Ramirez, Michael Markham and Carlos Ibarra. Photo by Mac Allen. (RED BANK, NJ) -- The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its thrilling theatrical season, Two River Theater presents the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival, Living & Breathing runs January 28 through February 26, 2023 in the Marion Huber Theater.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Camden Repertory Theater presents "Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage"

(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Camden Repertory Theater celebrates Black History Month with an immersive production of Aishah Rahman’s rarely produced underground classic Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage, directed by Chyna Morrison and featuring music direction by JoJo Streater. Boasting a live jazz band and presented in Camden Rep’s unique venue — a typical New Jersey row house with only 20 seats — performances kick off with four public previews February 1 through February 4. Opening night is set for Friday, February 10, with performances continuing through March 25.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute - Free One-Hour Company Classes On Zoom And In Person

(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...1/5/23

Most of us have heard the expression, "What's old is new again" and most of us have experienced this in our lifetime; be it in relationships, work or the current 1970's fashion rebirth which to most of us who lived through it the first time is somewhat mind-boggling. Well, The...
TUCKERTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Count Basie Center for the Arts presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Count Basie Center for the Arts presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm. Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. Doors are at 6:30pm. Note: this show was originally scheduled for June 17, 2022. All tickets will be honored on this new date.
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Arts Community Offers Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing is part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial, Healing & Transformation efforts. This is the seventh year of the program and the second year that the Creating Change Network, supported by the Grunin Foundation, has sponsored New Jersey Artists’ participation.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Art Exhibits at The Lewis Center for the Arts

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts is hosting a Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, now through February 10, 2023. It takes place at the Lucas Gallery (185 Nassau Street) in Princeton. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Hope Winery presents Mary Fahl

(NEW HOPE, PA) -- Mary Fahl comes to New Hope Winery on Saturday, February 11 at 8:00pm. With “a voice for the gods that can transport listeners to other realms” (Boston Globe), Mary is an expressive, emotional singer/songwriter who first achieved fame as lead singer and co-founder of the mid-1990s NYC- based chamber-pop group October Project, a band known for their lush harmonies, sweeping melodies and Fahl’s unique and powerful vocals.
NEW HOPE, PA
New Jersey Stage

Luna Stage presents "Torn Asunder" by Nikkole Salter

(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter’s Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son. The play begins previews on February 2nd with an official opening on February 4, and runs through February 26.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Newton Theatre presents Dead Set: Winterland Revisited

(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Dead Set: Winterland Revisited on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00pm. Fans can expect two high energy sets of Grateful Dead music from the legendary Winterland 77′ show! An all-star band was put together for this voyage. Expect magic to happen….with Dead Set: Winterland Revisited with Kenny Brooks (RatDog), Zach Nugent (formerly JGB) and Sunshine Garcia (Further).
NEWTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Morris Choral Society to perform "Carmina Burana"; Interested Singers Can Audition on Monday Evenings

(MORRRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Choral Society will perform Carl Orff’s signature piece Carmina Burana on May 20 at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Interested singers should come to the Frelinghuysen Middle School, 10 Jane Way, Morristown, at 7:30pm on Mondays starting January 9. The program will use the 1956 version authorized by Carl Orff which is for two pianos and percussionists. The score has short solos for baritone and tenor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

