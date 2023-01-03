Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the headNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Related
State Theatre New Jersey presents Linda Eder
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$69. One of the most versatile voices, Linda Eder is a best-selling recording artist with 18 solo albums...
Prudential Center presents The Eagles featuring the "Hotel California" album
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill – extend the band’s “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows. The new dates will include a highly-anticipated stop in Newark, at the Prudential Center on Friday, April 7. The concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. The show will begin at 8:00pm.
Billy Joel's Residence at MSG to Continue in July
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on July 24, 2023. The July show will mark Joel’s 92nd monthly and 138th lifetime show at The Garden.
Manifesting 'Busual' -- Exhibition at Monmouth Art Alliance Benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Honors Juan Sanchez Who Saw Beauty in Everything
Portrait of Juan M. Sanchez by Timothy Kelly, artwork by Juan M. Sanchez. Busual. It’s not a word you usually hear, and yet once you learn what the word is, you’ll find yourself thinking about and saying it. Coined by the late Juan M. Sanchez (1984-2013) to describe...
Iconic Pianist/Composer Fred Hersch and Visionary Jazz Vocalist esperanza spalding to Celebrate New Album at Village Vanguard and NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding (stylized in all lower case) can both be counted among the most acclaimed and inventive artists in modern jazz. The Village Vanguard is the music’s most revered venue, having played host to countless legendary musicians and beloved live recordings. The duo and the club converge for a magical performance on Alive at the Village Vanguard, a rare opportunity for listeners to enjoy the singular and thrilling collaboration between two marquee jazz artists at the top of their game.
Two River Theater Presents "Living & Breathing" By Mando Alvarado
Pictured from left to right Christopher M. Ramirez, Michael Markham and Carlos Ibarra. Photo by Mac Allen. (RED BANK, NJ) -- The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its thrilling theatrical season, Two River Theater presents the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival, Living & Breathing runs January 28 through February 26, 2023 in the Marion Huber Theater.
Camden Repertory Theater presents "Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Camden Repertory Theater celebrates Black History Month with an immersive production of Aishah Rahman’s rarely produced underground classic Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage, directed by Chyna Morrison and featuring music direction by JoJo Streater. Boasting a live jazz band and presented in Camden Rep’s unique venue — a typical New Jersey row house with only 20 seats — performances kick off with four public previews February 1 through February 4. Opening night is set for Friday, February 10, with performances continuing through March 25.
Jen Maxfield, News Anchor and Reporter, Has Book Signing, Meet & Greet In Hoboken On Sunday
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- United Synagogue of Hoboken is hosting their 20th Annual Meistrich Author & Brunch Series with Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield for her book, “More After the Break,” on Sunday, January 8 at 11:00am. The book revisits 10 of Maxfield’s memorable stories from...
The Twin-Peaks-inspired Opera Film "Black Lodge" To Screen In Princeton
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- When composer David T. Little’s newest cinematic opera creation Black Lodge premiered in concert at Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O22 in September, the Twin Peaks-inspired film was hailed for “pushing the boundaries of what opera is” (Broadway World) and “redefining opera on stage and screen” (Wall Street Journal,).
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute - Free One-Hour Company Classes On Zoom And In Person
(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...1/5/23
Most of us have heard the expression, "What's old is new again" and most of us have experienced this in our lifetime; be it in relationships, work or the current 1970's fashion rebirth which to most of us who lived through it the first time is somewhat mind-boggling. Well, The...
Count Basie Center for the Arts presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Count Basie Center for the Arts presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm. Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. Doors are at 6:30pm. Note: this show was originally scheduled for June 17, 2022. All tickets will be honored on this new date.
New Jersey Arts Community Offers Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing is part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial, Healing & Transformation efforts. This is the seventh year of the program and the second year that the Creating Change Network, supported by the Grunin Foundation, has sponsored New Jersey Artists’ participation.
Ocean County Library to Honor Black History Month, Presidents' Day with American Historical Theatre
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- In honor of Black History Month and Presidents’ Day, the American Historical Theatre will re-create three notable Americans, whose lives spanned three centuries, at the Ocean County Library. Appearances will take place at three branches: Toms River, Barnegat, and Jackson. Toms River Branch, 101 Washington...
Art Exhibits at The Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts is hosting a Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, now through February 10, 2023. It takes place at the Lucas Gallery (185 Nassau Street) in Princeton. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.
New Hope Winery presents Mary Fahl
(NEW HOPE, PA) -- Mary Fahl comes to New Hope Winery on Saturday, February 11 at 8:00pm. With “a voice for the gods that can transport listeners to other realms” (Boston Globe), Mary is an expressive, emotional singer/songwriter who first achieved fame as lead singer and co-founder of the mid-1990s NYC- based chamber-pop group October Project, a band known for their lush harmonies, sweeping melodies and Fahl’s unique and powerful vocals.
Luna Stage presents "Torn Asunder" by Nikkole Salter
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter’s Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son. The play begins previews on February 2nd with an official opening on February 4, and runs through February 26.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Not Over It" by Candy Cavity
Asbury Park rockers Candy Cavity’s recent single, “Not Over It,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY JULIANNE MARKOW. Heartache has inspired many of Asbury Park-based Candy Cavity’s songs, including their latest single, “Not Over It.”. The grungy, jangly jilting that’s as...
The Newton Theatre presents Dead Set: Winterland Revisited
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Dead Set: Winterland Revisited on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00pm. Fans can expect two high energy sets of Grateful Dead music from the legendary Winterland 77′ show! An all-star band was put together for this voyage. Expect magic to happen….with Dead Set: Winterland Revisited with Kenny Brooks (RatDog), Zach Nugent (formerly JGB) and Sunshine Garcia (Further).
Morris Choral Society to perform "Carmina Burana"; Interested Singers Can Audition on Monday Evenings
(MORRRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Choral Society will perform Carl Orff’s signature piece Carmina Burana on May 20 at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Interested singers should come to the Frelinghuysen Middle School, 10 Jane Way, Morristown, at 7:30pm on Mondays starting January 9. The program will use the 1956 version authorized by Carl Orff which is for two pianos and percussionists. The score has short solos for baritone and tenor.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0