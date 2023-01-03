Read full article on original website
Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait
Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital
On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
Starbucks Set To Return To Shreveport’s West Side
Well, caffeine fans in Shreveport have something to look forward to as we start 2023. According to Yahoo! News, Starbucks is set to return to Shreveport's west side. We say "returns" because there was a Starbucks location on Shreveport's west side a few years back. That location was at 6730 Pines Road, but has been closed for some time now. Leaving the busy area just off I-20 without the warmth of a cup of Starbucks for years.
Texas Airport Makes List of Most Dangerous Finds By TSA
Criminals will try anything to get around the law. This is also true at airports all around the country. It's the job of the TSA to catch dangerous items and keep them off of planes. But you will be surprised by some of the items caught in either checked bags...
Did the Artic Freeze Ruin a Good Louisiana Crawfish Season?
You Can't Scroll Through Facebook Without Seeing People Talk About Crawfish. I have already invited myself to multiple crawfish boils. I am ready for my lips to burn because I went too hard on the spicy crawfish. I am prepared for the best reason many of us live in Louisiana, crawfish season.
These Were The Wealthiest People In Texas At The End Of 2022
As the calendar rolls into 2023, there are plenty of people looking ahead to doing their taxes. No, seriously. While some people dread it, others look forward to the return they're expecting when they do their taxes. But right now, we're not talking about people who are excited about their...
Shreveport Boil Advisory Lifted
Just in time for New Year's, the City of Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department Director William Daniel told KEEL News Friday, the boil advisory has been lifted. Residents should be able to resume normal water usage, and have full service restored with full pressure. The city did offer a few recommendations for residents:
Texas Family Stranded By Southwest Paid Thousands To Get Home
By now you have heard about the critical meltdowns that Southwest Airlines caused during the busy holiday travel season. Canceling thousands of flights every day, and leaving helpless passengers completely stranded with no plan, and no help from Southwest. The people who were lucky enough to make it home, likely did so without some of their belongings.
Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries
Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves
Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief
It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
This Viral Texas Yurt Can Be Rented Just A Few Hours From Shreveport
OK, even if you've already seen the pictures online, you might not know exactly what a Yurt is. So we went ahead and got a definition from National Geographic, here's what they say:. "A yurt is a portable, circular dwelling made of a lattice of flexible poles and covered in...
It’s Cold in Louisiana, But Don’t Do This
I stopped at a local gas station after I left the station on Tuesday and watched as a guy got out of his car, started pumping his gas, but because it was cold, he got back into his car while the gas was pumping. Don't do this. How many times...
Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting
A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument. On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
Shreveport Firefighter Hit by Vehicle While Battling House Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue this evening. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex. The call was received at 5:32pm and SFD firefighters were on the scene three minutes later. The residence...
Texas Liquor Stores Closing Down for 61 Hours This Weekend
Have You Ever Been Mid-Party and You Run Out of Booze?. If you have never experienced that let me just tell you that it is one of the worst feelings ever. The music is playing and everyone is having a great time the drinks are flowing up until someone says "We are out of liquor". That signature cocktail was more of a hit than you thought it would be, and now someone needs to find a liquor store that's open.
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
