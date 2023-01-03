ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Parish, LA

Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital

On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Starbucks Set To Return To Shreveport’s West Side

Well, caffeine fans in Shreveport have something to look forward to as we start 2023. According to Yahoo! News, Starbucks is set to return to Shreveport's west side. We say "returns" because there was a Starbucks location on Shreveport's west side a few years back. That location was at 6730 Pines Road, but has been closed for some time now. Leaving the busy area just off I-20 without the warmth of a cup of Starbucks for years.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Boil Advisory Lifted

Just in time for New Year's, the City of Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department Director William Daniel told KEEL News Friday, the boil advisory has been lifted. Residents should be able to resume normal water usage, and have full service restored with full pressure. The city did offer a few recommendations for residents:
SHREVEPORT, LA
Texas Family Stranded By Southwest Paid Thousands To Get Home

By now you have heard about the critical meltdowns that Southwest Airlines caused during the busy holiday travel season. Canceling thousands of flights every day, and leaving helpless passengers completely stranded with no plan, and no help from Southwest. The people who were lucky enough to make it home, likely did so without some of their belongings.
TEXAS STATE
Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries

Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves

Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief

It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
HAUGHTON, LA
Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting

A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument. On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Texas Liquor Stores Closing Down for 61 Hours This Weekend

Have You Ever Been Mid-Party and You Run Out of Booze?. If you have never experienced that let me just tell you that it is one of the worst feelings ever. The music is playing and everyone is having a great time the drinks are flowing up until someone says "We are out of liquor". That signature cocktail was more of a hit than you thought it would be, and now someone needs to find a liquor store that's open.
TEXAS STATE
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
