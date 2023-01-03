Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there. Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering. Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of...
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
Business Insider
How Saudi Arabia's crown prince snubbed Biden repeatedly to forge ties with authoritarian China and Russia
In Riyadh in early December, China's President Xi Jinping met with Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, to announce a "new era" in relations between the countries. They touted sweeping new trade and energy deals, and alignment on issues ranging from the war in Yemen, to digital infrastructure and...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
U.S. Customs detains products of Chinese companies suspected of using North Korean forced labor
(The Center Square) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has detained products made by three Chinese companies that are believed to have used North Korean forced labor in their supply chains. The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act prohibits goods manufactured by North Korean citizens unless there is clear evidence...
Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A French court on Friday ordered the customs agency to release a second impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, citing procedural errors made during its seizure.
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
Saudi Arabia still needs the United States, despite its growing ties to China
China has just announced that foreign visitors no longer will be subject to its previously strict COVID-driven quarantine requirements. It was not that long ago that Xi Jingping, fresh from his third coronation as the country’s president, made an overseas trip of his own, to Saudi Arabia. There, the Chinese leader met with his Saudi…
Free electric motorcycles: This country just unveiled the largest program
One country has begun the new year on a good, green note. Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced during his year-end national address that his government would provide electric motorcycles free of cost to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The ambitious move makes Uganda the first country to do so.
Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’
Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
China tells European Union to 'objectively and fairly' view its COVID situation
BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China.
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
