Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
mdlottery.com
Laurel Guitar Player Strums Up a Shocking Lottery Win
Claims $100,000 top prize on Blizzard Bucks scratch-off A lucky Laurel man used his music improvisational skills to make a $100,000-winning instant ticket selection. He told Lottery officials that his random choice led him to a top-prize win on a Blizzard Bucks scratch-off. The guitarist bought his $10 instant ticket...
Bay Net
Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
Bay Net
Hollywood Woman Credits Late Brother With $50,000 Scratch-Off Win At Giant
CALIFORNIA, Md. – A St. Mary’s County resident is such a happy winner she gave herself that nickname after claiming a $50,000 scratch-off prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “Happy Winner” credits her Lottery luck to her late brother and a newfound penny used to scratch-off the Money Rush game.
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Ex-Lorton inmate turned community leader hosts screening of documentary on infamous prison system
LORTON, Va. — A screening of the documentary "Lorton: Prison of Terror" will be held at Prince George's Community College Saturday evening. Former inmate and At-Large Council Member for Prince George's County Calvin S. Hawkins, II is hosting the screening of the film that reveals what he calls the tortured history of the Lorton prison system.
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
mdlottery.com
Baltimore City Retailer Sells $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Ticket
First top-prize winning ticket of 2023 sold in Jan. 5 drawing. Check your Bonus Match 5 tickets from the Thursday, Jan. 5 drawing to see if you are the game’s first $50,000 top-prize winner of 2023!. Parkway Exxon located at 5600 Reisterstown Road in Baltimore sold the lucky ticket,...
Maryland high school basketball highlights (1/6/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Maryland on January 6, 2023. Game of the Week: Richard Montgomery vs. Churchill (Boys) Walter Johnson vs. Wootton (Girls) Whitman vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Boys)
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed
Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday
BALTIMORE - Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
This Quaint Town In West Virginia Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook & Has Amazing Nature Views
If you're adventurous and enjoy road trips to offbeat and not-so-touristy destinations, there's a quaint town in West Virginia that could become one of your favorite spots to visit, as it's stocked with interesting anecdotes from U.S. history, lots of ghost stories, and it’s also the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
wmar2news
Recapping the blizzard of 1996
BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
