Frederick, MD

mdlottery.com

Laurel Guitar Player Strums Up a Shocking Lottery Win

Claims $100,000 top prize on Blizzard Bucks scratch-off A lucky Laurel man used his music improvisational skills to make a $100,000-winning instant ticket selection. He told Lottery officials that his random choice led him to a top-prize win on a Blizzard Bucks scratch-off. The guitarist bought his $10 instant ticket...
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
mdlottery.com

Baltimore City Retailer Sells $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Ticket

First top-prize winning ticket of 2023 sold in Jan. 5 drawing. Check your Bonus Match 5 tickets from the Thursday, Jan. 5 drawing to see if you are the game’s first $50,000 top-prize winner of 2023!. Parkway Exxon located at 5600 Reisterstown Road in Baltimore sold the lucky ticket,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; Both Unclaimed

Winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring and Takoma Park last week but have not been claimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. A $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the Fenton Citgo at 8333 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring; a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold on Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Blvd. in Takoma Park.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday

BALTIMORE -  Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
MARYLAND STATE
wmar2news

Recapping the blizzard of 1996

BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.
BALTIMORE, MD

