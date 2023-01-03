Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Rich Russians can't easily travel overseas after Putin's invasion, so they're going on cruises at home instead
Russian cruise operators enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers of up to 40% last year following the invasion of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
Rohingya refugees bet lives on boat crossings despite rising death toll
Hatemon Nesa recalled hugging her young daughter tightly as the cramped, broken-down boat they were sitting on drifted aimlessly. They had set off on 25 November from the squalid Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, where they had lived since 2017, when a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border.
Azerbaijan Asks World Court to Order Armenia to Help Demine Contested Territories
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The World Court said on Thursday Azerbaijan had asked it to order neighbouring Armenia to stop planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to hand over information about the location of mines, booby-traps and other explosives. In its request for provisional measures in a case that...
Protesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China, videos show
SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed.
17 dead in China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway
A traffic accident in southern China killed 17 people and injured 22 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said.The accident occurred outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province, according to the local traffic management brigade. It wasn't clear how many vehicles or what types were involved and the cause was under investigation, the brigade said.Website Jimu News quoted a resident as saying the victims were mourners from the village of Taoling who had set up a funeral tent on the side of the road, as is common in rural...
Crypto Firms off to Rocky Start in 2023 With Outflows, Layoffs and a Lawsuit
(Reuters) - The crypto industry's woes continued on Thursday as plunging deposits, layoffs and a lawsuit added to the tumult of 2022, which was dominated by sinking prices and high-profile bankruptcies. The fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and criminal charges leveled against its founder Sam Bankman-Fried weighed...
Tesla Slashes Prices in China, Other Asian Markets as Sales Stumble
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fuelling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market. The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles...
US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
Twitter Further Cuts Staff Overseeing Global Content Moderation -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday. At least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company's Dublin and Singapore offices,...
U.S. Trustee Files Objection to FTX's Planned Asset Sales
(Reuters) - A U.S. Trustee filed an objection on Saturday to plans by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to sell its digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX, as well as units in Japan and Europe, according to a court filing. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November and said last month...
James W. Pfister: Same mistake: Vietnam and Taiwan
The United States attempted to defend the entity of South Vietnam. South Vietnam fell to our adversary, North Vietnam, on April 30, 1975. Vietnam is now a unified state in international law. President Joe Biden has said at least four times that the United States will defend Taiwan from a Chinese attempt...
JPMorgan Must Face Lawsuit by Ray-Ban Maker Over $272 Million Cybertheft
NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co was ordered by a New York judge to face a lawsuit by the French maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which said cybercriminals withdrew $272 million from its New York account after the bank ignored "red flags" of suspicious activity. U.S. District Judge Lewis...
Two Power Plants in Russian-Controlled E.Ukraine Damaged by Rockets - Local Officials
(Reuters) -Two thermal power plants in part of Ukraine's Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army, Moscow-installed officials and Russia's state TASS news agency said on Sunday. Early information suggested that the plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit had been hit...
Sick man of Europe: why the crisis-ridden NHS is falling apart
It is 6am and a dozen ambulances are waiting to offload their patients, but the local NHS hospital is already full. Every bed in the emergency department is occupied. As well as the patients in ambulances, others lie inside on trolleys in corridors, some even on trolleys in cleared-out cupboards. In the waiting rooms, dozens more are in the long queues still to be seen.
US Changes to Turkey's Preferred Spelling at Ally's Request
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Thursday it has adopted Turkey’s preferred spelling for the name of the country, Turkiye, acceding to a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation. The department has instructed that new official documents refer to Turkiye instead of Turkey,...
