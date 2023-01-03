Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Exclusive: In lieu of an IPO in rocky biotech market, Apnimed lines up $80M from existing investors for two PhIII trials
With the biotech market where it is, beset by sinking stock prices for startups that went public during a pandemic boon and unkind to newer entrants, a sleep apnea-focused drug developer decided to rely on its existing investors instead. Apnimed tapped its existing backers for a $79.7 million Series C...
endpts.com
Scoop: MPM backs a new checkpoint inhibitor biotech in $80M raise
An MPM Capital-backed biotech based on the discovery of a new immune checkpoint inhibitor has secured about $80 million in financing, with former executives from Surface Oncology, Syndax and bluebird bio at the helm. NextPoint Therapeutics, founded in 2018, reeled in $80 million in equity from 13 investors last month,...
endpts.com
Vividion 2.0? Ben Cravatt and Scripps team form a new chemoproteomics biotech
By Jeff Jonker’s count, more than a dozen biotechs operate in the chemoproteomics space, in which companies like Vividion Therapeutics look to upend small molecule drug discovery. Add Jonker’s latest upstart to the table. After launching Vividion, Versant Ventures is back with what it calls a next-gen approach to...
endpts.com
Fate and J&J end deal that once promised $3B in milestones; biotech cuts staff
Fate Therapeutics said that it agreed with Johnson & Johnson to terminate a partnership they struck in 2020 to develop cancer immunotherapies, a deal that could have been worth as much as $3 billion in milestone payments. As a result, Fate plans to cut about half of its staff and...
endpts.com
Capsida makes $55M deal with Eli Lilly to develop gene therapies
Capsida Biotherapeutics has added another Big Pharma partner for its gene therapy platform, striking a deal with Eli Lilly to develop therapies for central nervous system diseases. Eli Lilly will pay $55 million upfront, in cash plus a commitment to join a future fundraise. Capsida will be eligible for $685...
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
endpts.com
'Sorry, Escape Bio closed': A neurodegenerative upstart exits bid to rival Biogen-Denali
A neurodegenerative disease-focused biotech that was attempting to go up against the billion-dollar pairing of Biogen and Denali has shuttered, Endpoints News has learned. Escape Bio had built a pipeline of three small molecules for patients with forms of Niemann-Pick Type C, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and wooed a who’s who of biotech investors. Bankrollers included the VC arms of J&J and Novartis, Wellington Capital Management, OrbiMed, Novo Holdings, Sutter Hill Ventures, Surveyor Capital and more than half a dozen others.
endpts.com
Pfizer tags early research programs for 'externalization' as it narrows focus in rare disease, cancer
Pfizer is looking to divest a significant portion of its early-stage research programs in rare disease and oncology as it rethinks the way it approaches these big areas, the company confirmed to Endpoints News. The financial news site Barron’s first reported that Pfizer told employees it is pulling back on...
endpts.com
Carmell Therapeutics plans SPAC deal with Alpha Healthcare, bypassing IPO
Pittsburgh-based Carmell Therapeutics has decided to take on a SPAC partner to go public after it filed its draft papers with the SEC in September for an IPO. The proposed deal with Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is expected to close in the first half of 2023, with Carmell shareholders owning 46% of the new company. Carmell holders would receive 15 million shares of Alpha’s stock in exchange for their Carmell shares. Assuming all goes to plan and no Alpha shareholders want to redeem their piece, the value of the newly-combined company will be $328 million, with $154 million in gross proceeds.
endpts.com
Sesen Bio pushes back after investor group attacks merger as ‘illogical’
Sesen Bio is pushing back against claims by a group of investors who control 8.4% of the company’s shares and who oppose a planned reverse merger. Sesen Bio said in a statement Wednesday morning that it continues to believe a deal with CAR-M player Carisma Therapeutics, announced in September, is the “most value maximizing path.” Sesen added its board took four months to review all the biotech’s options, including asset sales, dissolving the company or a deal after reaching out to more than 100 companies.
endpts.com
On in vivo cell therapy quest, Takeda-backed Ensoma buys a CRISPR upstart and bags $85M
Cell therapy biotech Ensoma made an all-stock acquisition of Danish CRISPR technology upstart Twelve Bio, and also raised an $85 million Series B. The Boston biotech will use the proceeds to bring its lead oncology program into the clinic, with the goal of targeting hematopoietic stem cells with a one-time, off-the-shelf therapy, CEO Emile Nuwaysir told Endpoints News. Nuwaysir joined the Takeda-allied biotech in the fall of 2021, after leading Parkinson’s-focused BlueRock to an exit to Bayer. Ensoma had remained relatively quiet from his arrival until the financing and M&A disclosure on Thursday.
endpts.com
On the road to human studies, next-gen gene editing contender Metagenomi hauls in an extra $100M
One of the up-and-comers in the gene editing field is banking an extra $100 million and boosting their B round to a hefty $275 million. The extra funding caps what was a busy year for Metagenomi in 2022, including a fresh research alliance with Ionis about six weeks ago that came with an $80 million upfront. The biotech earlier tied up with mRNA pioneer Moderna in an attention-grabbing partnership.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
Healthline
Injectable Treatments and Preventive Therapies for Migraine
Injectable medications can both stop and prevent migraine episodes. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of your head. Migraine episodes are pretty common. According to a. , they affect around one out of six Americans, most commonly women. Migraine is more than...
beingpatient.com
What Are the Different Types of Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials & Other FAQs
How do clinical trials work? Are they free? Am I eligible? Being Patient answers readers’ most frequently asked questions about clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and dementia treatments, diagnostics and more. Clinical trials and studies scientific experiments that investigate new treatments, lifestyle interventions, or risk factors for developing a...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
neurologylive.com
Gait Dynamics Highly Associated With Autonomic Dysfunction in De Novo Parkinson Disease
Patients with high dysautonomia scores showed significantly slower walking speed, decreased cadence, and shorter stride but increased time than the lower scored group in backward gait. Recently published findings from a retrospective study showed that alteration in gait dynamics, especially backward gait, was highly associated with autonomic dysfunction in patients...
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
Comments / 0