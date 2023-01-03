Pittsburgh-based Carmell Therapeutics has decided to take on a SPAC partner to go public after it filed its draft papers with the SEC in September for an IPO. The proposed deal with Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is expected to close in the first half of 2023, with Carmell shareholders owning 46% of the new company. Carmell holders would receive 15 million shares of Alpha’s stock in exchange for their Carmell shares. Assuming all goes to plan and no Alpha shareholders want to redeem their piece, the value of the newly-combined company will be $328 million, with $154 million in gross proceeds.

1 DAY AGO