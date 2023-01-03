Lions Blow Out Bears To Retain Playoff Contention

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan
No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
Chiefs seek top seed in AFC playoffs with finale against Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC when they kick off the final week of the NFL regular season Saturday against the host Las Vegas Raiders. To cement their third No. 1 seed in five seasons, the Chiefs (13-3) need to beat the Raiders (6-10) and have the Buffalo Bills lose one game. It's unknown as of Wednesday whether the...
Seahawks plan to beat Rams, wait on Lions-Packers for playoff future
When asked about his team's NFL playoff chances, Seattle Seahawks special teams captain Nick Bellore practically pulled a Forrest Gump. "I'm too dumb to know all the (playoff scenarios)," Bellore said. "I think ultimately we don't gain anything thinking of the Lions and Packers. We just have to focus on the Rams." The Seahawks (8-8) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon and need a...
Steelers face Browns clinging to hopes of earning postseason berth
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been overcoming the opposition in each of the last three weeks in order to keep their flickering postseason aspirations alive. On Sunday, the Steelers (8-8) will need to either defeat or tie the visiting Cleveland Browns (7-9) and receive a bit of help in the process in order to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. In addition to a win, Pittsburgh also will need...
Riled up Lions flip 'respect' card talking Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Playoff time brings out the respect card, and the Detroit Lions deem the deck stacked with disrespect from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said his message to the team was to embrace playing in games that mean something, but don't forget we have "nothing to lose." The Lions can earn a playoff spot if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the...
Bengals attempt to refocus for division showdown with Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are finding it tough to focus on their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens in the aftermath of the serious injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals were the opponent Monday night when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle in the first quarter. The game was suspended and it hasn't been determined if it will be completed. Seeing...
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3) dropped their last two games with Gardner Minshew at quarterback while the Giants (9-6-1) locked up their first postseason appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts last week. ...
Jets' Joe Flacco, Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to start AFC East clash
The New York Jets will turn to Joe Flacco in their season finale at Miami with fellow quarterback Mike White ruled out due to injured ribs, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. The Dolphins, in turn, will start rookie Skylar Thompson for Sunday's game, coach Mike McDaniel announced. The seventh-round pick is getting the starting nod over Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol), Teddy Bridgewater (dislocated finger) and newly signed Mike Glennon. Flacco,...
Jaguars stun Titans in final minutes to clinch AFC South
Josh Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining and the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched their first playoff berth since 2017 by recording a 20-16 victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The victory gave the Jaguars (9-8) the AFC South title, while Tennessee (7-10) endured its seventh straight loss. Jacksonville, which has won five straight games, won the fourth division crown in franchise history. Rayshawn Jenkins...
Dolphins need win over Jets, some help to make AFC playoffs
Despite losing their past five games and their starting and backup quarterbacks to injuries, the Miami Dolphins still have a reasonable chance of making the playoffs. The Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla., needing a victory coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots at Buffalo in order to secure the AFC's final postseason berth. Only if both happen would Miami (8-8)...
Seeing yellow: The data behind penalties in the NFL
Which penalties are most common in NFL games, and which teams and refs lead the pack? OLBG analyzed recent NFL penalty data using stats from Pro Football Reference.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while Dave Weaver, Andrew Fillipponi, James Jones, Cole Wright and Lisa Kerney give out some of their favorite picks against the spread and on the total. Plus, special guest Chad Millman joins the gang to reveal his favorite underdogs of the week!
Bills-Bengals canceled; NFL to consider neutral-site AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night. As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game slot played by all other NFL teams. Due to the resulting disparity,...
Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup
When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be at the forefront of hearts and minds. Good news came Thursday when Buffalo...
Russell Wilson tops deep group of 2023 NFL Comeback POY candidates
As Russell Wilson prepares to close out what many have deemed a disastrous first year in Denver, the Broncos' embattled quarterback does have support in at least one corner. Wilson has already been installed as the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors by oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lose, and Denver could tie for the...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jan 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts as he leaves the field after the win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
