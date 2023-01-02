ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ng-sportingnews.com

NHL All-Star rosters 2023: List of selections from all four divisions

With the Winter Classic in the rearview mirror, the next big event on the NHL schedule is All-Star Weekend. The best players in the league will head to South Florida for the skills competition and 3-on-3 game. The initial rosters for each team were announced on Thursday, Jan. 5. Eight...
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal

One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
ng-sportingnews.com

World Juniors 2023 awards: Connor Bedard named MVP, All-Star and Best Forward at tournament

The 2023 World Junior Championship was one to remember. Multiple upsets, numerous contests decided in overtime and Canada earning the gold medal once again. Connor Bedard was the story of the tournament before and during the competition, and will continue to be in the weeks after. The 17-year-old phenom earned MVP, Best Forward and All-Star honors after setting multiple Canadian records. He finished the 2023 tournament first in goals, assists and points among all skaters.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills safety's journey from Pittsburgh to NFL has inspired many, including those from hometown

Damar Hamlin's journey — from late-round draft pick to high-level NFL contributor — isn't particularly unique among athletes. That doesn't make it any less special. The 24-year-old has dealt with adversity at every stage of his football career. He's handled it admirably, elevating himself from special teams ace at Pittsburgh to starting-caliber player in Buffalo.
