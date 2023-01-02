The 2023 World Junior Championship was one to remember. Multiple upsets, numerous contests decided in overtime and Canada earning the gold medal once again. Connor Bedard was the story of the tournament before and during the competition, and will continue to be in the weeks after. The 17-year-old phenom earned MVP, Best Forward and All-Star honors after setting multiple Canadian records. He finished the 2023 tournament first in goals, assists and points among all skaters.

13 HOURS AGO