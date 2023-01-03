For the first time in over 20 years, Czechia is playing for gold at the World Juniors. The Czechs punched their ticket to the 2023 championship game with a 2-1 overtime win over Sweden. After David Jiricek tied the game with just 38 seconds left in the third, Jiri Kulich found the back of the net in the extra frame to send Czechia to the final.

3 HOURS AGO