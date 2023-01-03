ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

markerzone.com

TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)

This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
ng-sportingnews.com

World Juniors MVP: Full list of previous winners for tournament's most valuable player

The World Juniors provides up-and-coming NHL prospects an opportunity to shine on the international level. While there can be sensational individual performances from a number of players, only one can be crowned the tournament MVP. At the 2022 tournament, the honor went to Canada's Mason McTavish. The Ducks prospect not...
FOX Sports

Canada beats US 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. Seeking its 20th title, Canada...

