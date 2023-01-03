Read full article on original website
uoregon.edu
Applications are now open for the UO Leadership Academy
For anyone looking to sharpen their leadership skills, there’s still time to apply to the 2023-24 cohort of the UO Leadership Academy. Applications are due Jan. 23. Each year, 30 faculty and staff members are selected to join the academy. The cohort meets monthly, cultivating community and developing inclusive and transformational leadership skills.
uoregon.edu
Weekend downtime set for DuckWeb and related services
DuckWeb will be unavailable for much of this weekend while Information Services performs essential maintenance. The work is scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. It was rescheduled from the previous weekend. For students who need to make changes to winter term registration before...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
fishduck.com
The Will Stein Oregon Offense: TE Power Read
Now that the 2022 season has come to an end for the Oregon Ducks, we can look forward to the 2023 season, and what Coach Will Stein looks to bring to the offense. Coach Stein’s offense is incredibly similar to the one that Coach Kenny Dillingham installed this past season. In fact, I don’t see the scheme, or terminology, changing much at all — just additions brought to what the Duck are already doing.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 1 Practice Film of Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day one of Downey (Calif.) high school four-star quarterback and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community
The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
Ashton Porter, Under Armour All-American defensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
Entering the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Oregon Ducks had established a recent history of near-misses along the defensive line. Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi and the coaching staff quickly changed that reputation over the past year, securing commitments from several top prospects. The latest ...
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
kezi.com
Lane Transit District to reduce service starting February
EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 of Lane Transit District’s bus routes will be making fewer trips starting in February due to staffing issues and changing passenger demand, the transit district announced Tuesday. LTD said that in addition to its 12 fixed bus routes that will be seeing reduced service, adjustments...
kezi.com
EWEB has plan to provide enough energy for electric cars
EUGENE, Ore. --Starting in 2035, Oregonians won't be able to buy a new gas-powered vehicle. However, a major question is, will utilities like Eugene Water & Electrical Board be able to deliver the energy necessary?. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said they're confident they will be. "Yes, we are ready for...
kezi.com
BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There are some changes in effect at Bottle Drop Redemption Centers across the state, as the centers are changing their fee for turning in bags of containers. Visitors to BottleDrop Redemption Centers will now be charged differently for dropping off bags of bottles and cans. Until January...
nationalfisherman.com
New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard
Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022, and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023. Work on the Uyak began last Memorial Day weekend, when the shipyard laid the...
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
kezi.com
Eugene police return stolen vehicle to rightful owners
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night. According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.
kezi.com
Hit-and-run hospitalizes 60-year-old-woman, Eugene police searching for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- It was about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when Teresa Arellano was the victim of a hit and run that left her hospitalized. The crash that happened at Sixth Avenue between Lincoln and Lawrence street left her with several fractured and dislocated bones. According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, she won’t be able to work for months. Arellano's family said he has been a housekeeper in hotels for more than 15 years.
kezi.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Junction City Monday night, Junction City Fire confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 36 between Highway 99 and Pitney Lane. Crews responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. As of 9:00 p.m., roads are still closed...
