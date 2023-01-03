Well, if you’re looking for it, you’ll find it. The ugly mugs and all. And anything that digs up roots and moves is a transplant. If you were born SOMEWHERE ELSE you, my friend are from there. Whatever it says on your birth certificate. And no, most of us locals can’t visit our usual spots because they are overrun with people and a lot of those people just never leave. I can think of 5 places I used to frequent that are inaccessible due to the influx of people.
Yes you should go back to north Dakota. You got one thing wrong true montanans won't be mean to you behind your back and than shake your hand. We 100% will be mean to your face as well. The out of staters are way to easy to make cry. They have brought their trash with them, and deserve every middle finger that they get.
