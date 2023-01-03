Read full article on original website
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Former FTX spokesman Kevin O'Leary says he believes Binance put FTX 'out of business intentionally'
Ex-FTX spokesman Kevin O'Leary told a Senate committee Wednesday he believes FTX rival Binance put the fallen crypto exchange "out of business intentionally."
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine over allegations it fell behind on a mountain of internal warnings
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine after a New York agency found fault with its crypto platform. It will also invest $50 million into improving its own vetting of customers and transactions. Coinbase said it has taken "substantial measures" to improve its monitoring tech and protocols. Coinbase has agreed...
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
Salesforce laying off 10 percent of workforce in restructuring
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct language regarding Amazon layoffs. The business software giant Salesforce is set to lay off 10 percent of its workforce, nearly 8,000 employees, and cut back its office spaces, according to a letter to employees on Wednesday citing concerns about the direction of the economy. “The environment…
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals
Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023
Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the start of the new year. These predictions come from prominent personalities in the space who have shared where they think the price of the digital asset is headed. Some of these are bullish while others err more on the bearish side. Here are the top 5 bitcoin predictions for the year 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.
Why This Billionaire Venture Capitalist Believes Bitcoin Will Climb To $250,000 This Year
The 12 months 2022 was a tough one for the broader crypto market. Bitcoin, the most important cryptocurrency on this planet, suffered greater than 60% in value decline, whereas the market misplaced greater than $1.3 trillion in worth. This drop implies that buyers have seen the worth of their portfolios...
Fanatics Is Divesting Its 60% Stake in NFT Company Candy Digital
Michael Rubin's sports platform company Fanatics is divesting its 60% stake in NFT company Candy Digital, according to an internal email obtained by CNBC. Fanatics, who previously held the majority share of Candy Digital, will be selling its interest to an investor group led by Galaxy Digital, the crypto merchant bank led by Mike Novogratz.
Elon Musk's SpaceX is launching a $750 million funding round with Andreessen Horowitz that values the company at $137 billion, report says
Andreessen Horowitz looks set to lead a new SpaceX funding round, according to an email it sent to prospective investors, CNBC reported. The report said Elon Musk's rocket company is eyeing a valuation of $137 billion for the $750 fundraising round. In a prior funding round in July, SpaceX was...
Microsoft's investment into ChatGPT's creator may be the smartest $1 billion ever spent
If OpenAI's models lives up to their promise, Microsoft has futureproofed its own business for decades.
Stitch Fix Lays Off 6% of Its Workers, CEO Steps Down
Stitch Fix, a direct-to-consumer styling service, announced plans Thursday to lay off 20% of its salaried workforce. Founder Katrina Lake will immediately replace the brand’s current CEO, Elizabeth Spaulding, as the company searches for new leadership. The layoffs are expected to impact roughly 6% of the SF-based company’s 7,920...
Why crypto fraud is a game of whack-a-mole
There's an old Warren Buffett quote that's become something of a cliché: "You only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out."
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 6 January 2023
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Swift names Stephen Grainger as chief executive for Americas and UK. Swift has appointed ex-Mastercard executive Stephen Grainger to the role of chief executive for the Americas and UK region.
Crypto took such a beating in 2022 that U.S. regulators have teamed up for the first time to sound the alarm to banks tied to the industry
Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America have all invested in crypto staffing divisions in recent years.
