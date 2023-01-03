ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Reuters

Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement

The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
The Hill

Salesforce laying off 10 percent of workforce in restructuring

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct language regarding Amazon layoffs. The business software giant Salesforce is set to lay off 10 percent of its workforce, nearly 8,000 employees, and cut back its office spaces, according to a letter to employees on Wednesday citing concerns about the direction of the economy. “The environment…
Business Insider

Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals

Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
bitcoinist.com

Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023

Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the start of the new year. These predictions come from prominent personalities in the space who have shared where they think the price of the digital asset is headed. Some of these are bullish while others err more on the bearish side. Here are the top 5 bitcoin predictions for the year 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.
NBC Miami

Fanatics Is Divesting Its 60% Stake in NFT Company Candy Digital

Michael Rubin's sports platform company Fanatics is divesting its 60% stake in NFT company Candy Digital, according to an internal email obtained by CNBC. Fanatics, who previously held the majority share of Candy Digital, will be selling its interest to an investor group led by Galaxy Digital, the crypto merchant bank led by Mike Novogratz.
sfstandard.com

Stitch Fix Lays Off 6% of Its Workers, CEO Steps Down

Stitch Fix, a direct-to-consumer styling service, announced plans Thursday to lay off 20% of its salaried workforce. Founder Katrina Lake will immediately replace the brand’s current CEO, Elizabeth Spaulding, as the company searches for new leadership. The layoffs are expected to impact roughly 6% of the SF-based company’s 7,920...
fintechfutures.com

FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 6 January 2023

Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Swift names Stephen Grainger as chief executive for Americas and UK. Swift has appointed ex-Mastercard executive Stephen Grainger to the role of chief executive for the Americas and UK region.

