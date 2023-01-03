Read full article on original website
Related
wtatennis.com
Advantage U.S. or Italy in the United Cup final?
Through 10 days, the United States has dominated the United Cup with 18 wins in 20 matches. While Italy has lost five total, the team came on strong down the stretch, taking care of Greece handily in Saturday’s semifinals. Both teams will tell you they’ve been bolstered by an...
wtatennis.com
U.S. clinches United Cup title with win vs. Italy
SYDNEY, Australia -- Taylor Fritz clinched the United Cup title for the U.S. on Sunday evening when he defeated Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4), 7-6(6). Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe had each earned a point for the Americans earlier in the day, giving their country an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy. The...
wtatennis.com
Champions Corner: Sabalenka's 'boring' approach leads to Adelaide title
ADELAIDE, Australia -- Aryna Sabalenka says she's been working on keeping her cool on the court for years but admits those were just words. As the 2023 season begins, it's a new Sabalenka, as evidenced by her resilient and, dare we say "zen," run to the title at the Adelaide International 1.
wtatennis.com
United Cup semifinals: Can Team Greece come back?
Last year, Jessica Pegula lost all of her four matches against Iga Swiatek. But the new year has brought with it a burgeoning confidence for the American. In 2023, Pegula’s now 1-0 against the World No.1. Pegula scored a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory over Swiatek on Friday at the...
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka into Adelaide 1 final, faces Czech teen Noskova
No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka made quick work of her semifinal at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday, cruising past Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2 to reach the singles championship match. World No.5 Sabalenka needed just 1 hour and 18 minutes to close out 34th-ranked Begu and make her 19th career singles...
wtatennis.com
Six Slam champions lead loaded Adelaide 2 draw
ADELAIDE, Australia -- No.4 Caroline Garcia tops the draw at the Adelaide International 2, which begins on Monday. The tournament is the last WTA 500 event before the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, Jan. 16. World No.1 Iga Swiatek (right shoulder injury) and No.3 Jessica Pegula (change of schedule)...
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka stops Noskova for 11th career title at Adelaide 1
Following a titleless 2022, Aryna Sabalenka is already back in the winner’s circle in the first week of 2023. Sabalenka won her 11th career singles title with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over qualifier Linda Noskova in the Adelaide International 1 final Sunday. It is World No.5 Sabalenka’s first title since she took the crown at Madrid in May of 2021.
wtatennis.com
Why Eugenie Bouchard is in a hurry to make up for lost time
After spending 17 months on the sidelines nursing a shoulder injury that required surgery, Eugenie Bouchard returned to competition last August at a WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver. “My first, first match, I felt like the ball was coming at me so fast,” Bouchard recently told wtatennis.com, reflecting on those...
wtatennis.com
Pegula stuns Swiatek, U.S. leads Poland 2-0 in United Cup semifinals
SYDNEY, Australia -- Jessica Pegula scored her first win over a reigning World No.1 in the first rubber of the United Cup semifinals, racing past Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 in 71 minutes. Frances Tiafoe then gave the United States a 2-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Poland's Kacper Zuk.
wtatennis.com
Gauff eases into Auckland semifinals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
No.1 seed Coco Gauff of the United States booked a spot in the ASB Classic semifinals for the first time, ending the run of comeback queen Zhu Lin of China with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Friday in Auckland. Zhu had executed come-from-behind wins over No.6 seed Madison Brengle and...
wtatennis.com
Bronzetti leads Italy into United Cup final
SYDNEY, Australia -- Lucia Bronzetti clinched Italy's place in the United Cup final with a 78-minute 6-2, 6-3 victory over Valentini Grammatikopoulou. Italy led Greece 2-0 overnight, but Stefanos Tsitsipas gained one point back by defeating Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 before Bronzetti closed out the win. Italy, which also won a dead-rubber mixed doubles match, will will square off against the United States for the title.
wtatennis.com
Team USA completes victory over Poland; into United Cup final
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States had sprinted to a 2-0 lead against Poland on Friday in the United Cup semifinals, and American Taylor Fritz finished the job Saturday morning. Fritz edged Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in the No.1 men's singles match to give his country an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
wtatennis.com
Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams withdraw from Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams has also withdrawn after sustaining an injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. A champion in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, Osaka has not played a competitive match since the US Open last...
Comments / 0