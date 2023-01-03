Read full article on original website
Report: WVU G Jose Perez to Hear from NCAA About Waiver Appeal by Jan. 11
Sources tell national reporter Adam Zagoria that WVU G Jose Perez is expected to hear back from the NCAA regarding his transfer waiver appeal by next Wednesday, Jan. 11. The NCAA denied Perez’s wavier on Dec. 16 and West Virginia basketball sent in an appeal the following week. Perez...
WVU G Kedrian Johnson Ruled Out vs Kansas
The Mountaineers will be down a man this Saturday.
NCAA Appeal Decision for West Virginia’s Jose Perez Expected by Jan. 11
An NCAA appeal decision for West Virginia guard Jose Perez is expected by Jan. 11, sources told ZAGSBLOG. West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Saturday and No. 19 Baylor on Jan. 11. A source said Perez “just wants to play basketball.”. The 6-foot-5 Perez announced his transfer to...
Farrell Files: West Virginia Found Two Solid RB Recruits, Now Looking to Portal for Immediate Needs
I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the running backs and we also track some things in the portal. West Virginia has two running backs in this class and they are both very different. Jahiem White is by far the more polished and versatile of the two. He’s honestly a stud from Pennsylvania who was an important get. White isn’t a burner, but he has sneaky speed and at 5-9 and 197 pounds he runs with natural leverage and surprises with the ability to break tackles and bounce off people. Shorter running backs are preferred, at least by me, as they make smaller targets and that leverage makes them natural blockers and hard to find in the passing game when they release from the backfield. He’s not tiny, but his build is excellent and perfect for his running style. I also think he can catch some passes out of the backfield if utilized properly.
WVU Gains Commitment from Louisiana Monroe Transfer OL Chase Rodriguez
West Virginia adds to the offensive line with a commitment from a transferring player. University of Louisiana Monroe transfer Chase Rodriguez tweets that, not only has he received an offer from WVU, but he is 100% committed to the Mountaineers. Listed at 6’2″ and 343 pounds on the ULM athletics...
WVU Pass Rusher Pulls Name from the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive end Taurus Simmons withdrew his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to sources. It's unclear if Simmons is returning to the WVU football program at this time. Simmons spent time as a defensive end and at BANDIT during his time as a Mountaineer. He...
Mountaineer Live Chat: Why West Virginia Hired Bilal Marshall, Can WVU Hoops Prove Themselves?
After a holiday break, Mike Asti is back with another show and has some West Virginia news to discuss. He may not have the flashy name that fans wanted, but Bilal Marshall makes sense for WVU. What does Marshall bring that sold him as the right guy to the new wide receivers coach?
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 4
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Former WVU WR Kaden Prather Commits to Transfer to Maryland. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Monday Night Football Postponed After Damar Hamlin Taken to Hospital. Steelers Now: Kenny Pickett Showing Player He Can Become.
West Virginia Needs Jose Perez NOW
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have lost 2 consecutive games and have fallen to 10-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with the 3rd ranked Kansas Jayhawks coming to town on Saturday. West Virginia desperately needs a spark, a scoring punch, a go-to player...
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
Fairmont Senior wins Round 1 against East Fairmont
Rivalry games are already intense. When those two rivals are ranked among the top five teams in the state, that intensity can reach a fever pitch. That was the case in Fairmont on Thursday night when Fairmont Senior hosted East Fairmont in a battle of two 7-0 teams. The #2-ranked Polar Bears took control after […]
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). […]
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
