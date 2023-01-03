Read full article on original website
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Adaptation Announced
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, a comedy horror manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, is getting a TV anime adaptation set to air in July 2023. The story is about a young salaryman named Akira Tendo, who is feeling burnt out by his job and unfulfilled in his personal life. And when a zombie outbreak hits Japan, Akira thinks of it as an opportunity to start over his life as the world is coming to an end around him. He no longer has to worry about going to work, and sets out on a mission to complete a bucket list of goals.
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
Fairy Tail and Edens Zero Creator Hiro Mashima Reveals New Manga Is in the Works
Those who follow mangaka Hiro Mashima’s work will be delighted to hear that the author and artist is working on a new manga series. Mashima, who is known for his work on popular series such as Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and Edens Zero, shared the news with fans on a Twitter Spaces session.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Reveal Their Reactions to Seeing Clickers in The Last of Us HBO Series
The stars of HBO's The Last of Us series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, have shared their reactions to seeing the half-zombie, half-fungus infused Clickers for the first time. Revealed in a new interview with IGN (below), Pascal seemed to have a reaction somewhere between disgust and fear, while Ramsey...
The Joker Becomes Pregnant With His Own Baby in New DC Comic - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Joker pregnant: words we thought we’d never type, ever. In the latest issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, writer Matthew Rosenberg wrote a story that saw the Clown Prince of Crime giving birth to a miniature version of himself. The Batman villain known for wreaking havoc in Gotham City is now a father to a mini Joker. It all happened after a confrontation #TheJoker had with Zatanna after his attempt to steal Gotham’s water supply. Zatanna decided it’d be best to cast a spell on Joker where no one would ever have his baby. #DCComics have given us strange plots in the past, but this one is by far the strangest in 2023. In more exciting DC news, Colin Farrell confirmed both the start date of production and shooting length for the upcoming HBO Max Penguin series. And finally, if you’re hoping the HBO The Last Of Us series will extend well beyond the two video games, I’ve got some unfortunate news for you: It won’t.
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
Pay More to Play: Why Video Game Prices Could Rise in 2023
The video game industry has lately had to face a difficult truth: hardware and software prices are going up. In the last year, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Xbox, and Sony all formally announced a bump in game prices from $60 to $70, and other AAA publishers such as Activision Blizzard, EA, Square Enix, and Warner Bros. have quietly followed suit with games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy 16, and Gotham Knights. In hardware, the PlayStation 5 got a price bump earlier this year across a number of regions – though its cost remains steady in the US for now.
Gladiator 2 Is Happening, Casts Paul Mescal as Lead
Prepare to be entertained — again. According to Deadline, Gladiator 2 is finally happening, and Ridley Scott is returning to the helm. The original Gladiator, which hit theaters in 2000, was a blockbuster hit as well as a big winner at the Oscars; the film won five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Russell Crowe.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
Joker Pregnant and 10 Other Crazy Clown Prince Stories
The Clown Prince of Crime, Mr. J, the Pale Man, or whatever you want to call him – there’s no denying that the Joker is one of the most iconic comic book creations of all time. Introduced all the way back in 1940’s Batman #1, the Joker has some 83 years of comic book capers to his name.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Hands-On
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 truly pushes the question of whether there's ever too much gaming monitor. With a massive 57-inch wingspan and 7,680x2,160, this gaming monitor is a spectacle to behold.
Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Running with Speed: The Fastest Gamers on Earth, the documentary film that tells the fascinating story of how the most dedicated and ingenious video game players in the world compete to set the fastest records of all time, and how they unite at Games Done Quick to raise millions of dollars to fight cancer.
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Says Company Is Entering a Chapter of Rebuilding
Warner Bros. Discovery is entering a new chapter of "relaunching and building" after scrapping a substantial number of films and TV shows last year. As reported by Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said during the Citi 2023 Communications, Media, and Entertainment Conference that, while 2022 was about restructuring, the company is "done with that chapter".
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Alleged Gameplay Details Surface Online; All You Need to Know
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been in development under the care of Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment for quite some time now. It was believed earlier that the game would be releasing in 2022, alongside the sequel to the movie. However, it was later revealed that the game will not be releasing in 2022 anymore, and the developers were looking towards a 2023 or even a 2024 launch window.
Vampire Survivors Dev Released Mobile Port Itself to Fight Copycats
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle was forced to release its game on mobile “ASAP” after several exact copies began appearing on the market. As reported by GI.biz, Poncle had initially attempted to bring Vampire Survivors to mobile devices in the wake of its successful 2022 launch on PC and Xbox, but struggled to find a partner that shared its views on monetization.
Avatar: The Way of Water Holds Off an Impressive Debut by M3GAN to Take Its Fourth Weekend Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water took its fourth weekend box office with domestic ticket sales of $45 million, but it faced a tough competitor as M3GAN debuted to a strong $30.2 million in North America. As reported by Variety, Universal and Blumhouse Productions' terrifying doll thriller M3GAN brought in another...
PlayStation 5 Shortage Ends According to Jim Ryan as It Crosses 30 Million Sales Mark; Sony Teases More Than 10 Projects
At CES 2023, Sony showcased the future of its gaming lineup, with the arrival of the PlayStation VR2, which debuts next month. Speaking of next-generation hardware, the heart and soul of its vision for gaming still revolves around the PlayStation 5, which released over two years ago. While the console has been adored by fans and critics, many of them have had a hard time gaining access due to shortages.
NVC 643: Nintendo 2023 Preview– Mario Movie, Legend of Zelda, and More
Welcome to the first episode of the Nintendo Voice Chat 2023 season! This week we're looking forward to what the future holds for Nintendo and spoiler alert: this is going to be a huge year. We also give our 2023 gaming resolutions, take your Nintendo questions during Question Block, and generally have a nice time talking about Nintendo Switch and remain hopeful Donkey Kong 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
