Minnesotans React to US Bank Stadium’s ‘Major’ Concert Announcement
The internet was buzzing yesterday and this morning. US Bank Stadium had announced they were going to make a 'major' concert announcement today (Friday, January 6th) and people were so curious about who it could be. I mean, Taylor Swift is a huge act and she didn't even get this kind of hype. Well, the announcement came and while many people are excited, to others it was a let-down.
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
Two Beloved Minnesota Artists Made ‘Rolling Stone’s’ “200 Best Singers All Time” List
It was back on November 9, 1967, over 55 years ago, the first issue of Rolling Stone Magazine was published. Ever since then it has only grown and become one of the more renowned magazines that focuses mainly on music, politics and pop culture. To me it has always been the go to for music news. If I were a musician/singer being on the cover of Rolling Stone would be the dream.
Cabin Fever Setting In? Book a $39 Sun Country Flight Out of Here
Is it starting to feel like the walls are closing in around you? Get out of Minnesota with a cheap flight from Sun Country Airlines. I get their promotional emails and even if I don't have the time or money to go on vacation right now, it's still fun to daydream about taking a trip.
One Unique Thing That Can Ruin A Minnesota Hotel Stay
At first, it can be tough to fully understand what is going on. Maybe you see a pair of teenagers roughing around in the pool. Maybe there are a couple kids horsing around in the lobby of the hotel. Then you look outside and see four middle-aged men playing cornhole...
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
Seen These Pretty Ice Lights Around Minnesota? Here’s How to Make Them
The twinkling lights have begun coming down or at least some of the decorations that scream Christmas. We are in the New Year and there are arguments all over on when the appropriate time to take down the tree, decorations and lights. But there isn't really a right answer, it's a matter of opinion, right?
Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?
We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
Skating, Sledding, Skiing Options Around St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With both cold temperatures and several snow systems in recent weeks, it is a winter wonderland in central Minnesota. Now it is time to get out and enjoy the snow. St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department says, as of Tuesday, they have turned on the...
Dealing With A MN Winter. It’s All About Your Mental Attitude
As we become adjusted to the massive piles of snow we recently received from Mother Nature, we know it's only a matter of time before she digs into her bag of tricks and pulls out those frigid temps. It can really have an effect on one's mood and mental attitude.
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
CentraCare Lists Top Baby Names in 2022
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you welcomed Oliver or Evelyn to your family last year, you’re not alone. CentraCare has released a list of the most popular baby names at its hospitals in 2022. Over 4,000 babies were delivered at the eight hospitals in the Centracare system. Most...
Is it Weird or No? Every Minnesota Winter I find One Activity Oddly Satisfying!
Weather. It is often the topic of discussion for Minnesotans and it really has been this winter with the amount of white stuff we've gotten so far. Just this week alone, over a couple of days we got 13.8 inches and we haven't even hit the middle of the season yet. So hold on everyone, this could be a bumpy ride.
Dear Saint Cloud Minnesota Postman, I’m So Sorry…
Mother Nature. She's the boss. I'm not sure if there is anything that gets me down as much as being unable to keep up with snow removal. During the last couple of snowstorms, I've been able to dig out my mailbox, so I've probably only missed getting mail this year a couple of times. I try to be courteous and dig them a nice path. My son Drew even went outside after my attempts and cleared them an 'extra nice' spot through the thick hard snow, to try to make their job a little bit easier....and then...this happened.
A Look Back at St. Cloud Weather for 2022
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has released its 2022 Climate Summary for St. Cloud. They say we had an average temperature of 42.6 degrees for the year. The normal average temperature for us is 42.9 degrees. So, pretty much spot on. While some parts of our...
Nordic Ski Club Thrilled With All the Early Season Snow
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Cross country skiers are ecstatic with all the snow we've had over the past several weeks. So far for the season, St. Cloud is now up to 34.5 inches of snow, which is 16.5 inches above normal. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota is...
Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?
Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
Organic Farmers Gather in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers, policymakers, and food processors are in St. Cloud this week to talk all things organic. The Minnesota Organic Conference is at the River’s Edge Convention Center through Friday. Attendees can choose from dozens of breakout sessions on unique challenges in organic farming, listen...
