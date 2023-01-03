ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesotans React to US Bank Stadium’s ‘Major’ Concert Announcement

The internet was buzzing yesterday and this morning. US Bank Stadium had announced they were going to make a 'major' concert announcement today (Friday, January 6th) and people were so curious about who it could be. I mean, Taylor Swift is a huge act and she didn't even get this kind of hype. Well, the announcement came and while many people are excited, to others it was a let-down.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Two Beloved Minnesota Artists Made ‘Rolling Stone’s’ “200 Best Singers All Time” List

It was back on November 9, 1967, over 55 years ago, the first issue of Rolling Stone Magazine was published. Ever since then it has only grown and become one of the more renowned magazines that focuses mainly on music, politics and pop culture. To me it has always been the go to for music news. If I were a musician/singer being on the cover of Rolling Stone would be the dream.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud

Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Y-105FM

10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know

If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

CentraCare Lists Top Baby Names in 2022

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you welcomed Oliver or Evelyn to your family last year, you’re not alone. CentraCare has released a list of the most popular baby names at its hospitals in 2022. Over 4,000 babies were delivered at the eight hospitals in the Centracare system. Most...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Dear Saint Cloud Minnesota Postman, I’m So Sorry…

Mother Nature. She's the boss. I'm not sure if there is anything that gets me down as much as being unable to keep up with snow removal. During the last couple of snowstorms, I've been able to dig out my mailbox, so I've probably only missed getting mail this year a couple of times. I try to be courteous and dig them a nice path. My son Drew even went outside after my attempts and cleared them an 'extra nice' spot through the thick hard snow, to try to make their job a little bit easier....and then...this happened.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

A Look Back at St. Cloud Weather for 2022

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has released its 2022 Climate Summary for St. Cloud. They say we had an average temperature of 42.6 degrees for the year. The normal average temperature for us is 42.9 degrees. So, pretty much spot on. While some parts of our...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?

Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Organic Farmers Gather in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers, policymakers, and food processors are in St. Cloud this week to talk all things organic. The Minnesota Organic Conference is at the River’s Edge Convention Center through Friday. Attendees can choose from dozens of breakout sessions on unique challenges in organic farming, listen...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy