Powerball results for 01/07/23; jackpot worth $320 million
LANSING, MI –Three players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $320 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 7. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 9 will be worth $340 million with a cash option of $178.2 million.
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 4 Best City for Black Families in America
A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
Here Are 3 Potential Alternatives to Using Road Salt in Michigan
A recent study has discovered high levels of chloride in Michigan's waterways. Chloride, a compound found in the salt used on Michigan's roadways, has (perhaps not surprisingly) found its way into Michigan's waters. Why? It has nowhere else to go. The study, known as Salt Watch, was conducted by the...
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
WWMTCw
Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?
It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
‘You can blame me.’ Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you, which means you can no longer make your own medical, financial or legal decisions. For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the guardianship system. Now video taken...
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals
Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Michigan gun rights groups strategize in preparation of Democrats’ legislative agenda
Gun rights activists are gearing up for a potential battle with Michigan’s new Democrat-led government over the state’s gun laws and regulations. The switch from Republican governance and recent calls for gun control by Democrats has gun rights groups readily on the defensive, with several already having convened to talk strategy for the 2023-2024 legislative session.
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
The State of Michigan Wants Your Kid’s Art
So, the kids have been on Holiday break, and whenever you pass through the living room, young Dweezil or Joanie is staring at their handheld device, continuously swiping at the screen. Gone are the days of going outside to hike the woods, or construct a snowman. The young zombies are mesmerized by the images and games that scroll before their eyes. The term “Lincoln Logs” brings a blank stare to their face.
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said
Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.
gandernewsroom.com
8 Winter Hikes in Michigan’s Moodiest Woods
MICHIGAN—Hibernation is for rookies. Michiganders who crave the outdoors know that winter offers a transformative and completely new landscape to explore, as brief and as special as summer. From the rugged coastline of Lake Superior to the rolling hills of the Lower Peninsula, whether on snowshoes, skis, or simply your own two feet, experts say you need just three things to really enjoy a long winter hike: the right gear, the right attitude, and a plan.
michiganradio.org
The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January
This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
