The Masked Singer UK: Every clue we know about Rhino

By Annabel Nugent
 4 days ago

The Masked Singer has returned for another colourful, chaotic season.

The hit reality competition series is back on screens for its fourth season on ITV .

Joel Dommett hosts the popular series, which sees stars disguise themselves in wacky costumes and perform a song on stage. Viewers at home and a panel of judges are tasked with guessing their identities using the provided clues.

Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Davina McCall return as judges, who determine who proceeds to the next stages of the competition – and who is sent home.

After the first episode, footballer Chris Kamara became the first contestant to be eliminated when he was revealed to be Ghost.

Among the other elusive personalities competing this year are Phoenix, Knitting, Jellyfish, Rubbish , Jacket Potato – and Rhino .

Who is Rhino?

Only six of the 12 characters performed on Sunday’s episode (1 January): Knitting, Jellyfish, Otter, Ghost, Cat and Mouse , and Phoenix.

Viewers got to see Rhino perform on Saturday 7 January.

The only verbal clue fans got ahead of time was: “They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!”

Some viewers think that the character’s name “Rhino” and the word “horn” could suggest the personality is associated with wildlife, perhaps as a presenter or supporter of nature reserve charities.

Rhino’s costume is appropriately that of a rhino, only dressed in a red cowboy outfit – including a flashy cowboy hat.

This could hint towards a background in western films or TV shows. Another possibility is that Rhino is a known country music fan or star, such as Billy Ray Cyrus – who also features on the 2019 hit song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, who has famously worn bright coloured cowboy outfits when performing.

Rhino sang “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol in his debut on the show. There were a number of references to law and order, with Rhino’s sheriff costume appearing alongside a police car with “sheriff” written on it.

In his video entry we saw three arrows, the word “cobalt” and a reference to “two bad jokes”.

McCall guessed it was comedian Russell Brand, while Ross thought it could be James Blunt.

Ora praised Rhino’s singing talents and guessed Freddie Flintoff, while Giligan guessed Rylan Clark.

Rhino’s riddle was: “I’m chief of this town and I’m happy-go-lucky, but one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy.”

The Masked Singer season four continues on Sunday (8 December) at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

