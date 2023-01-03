ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

They did it in a matter of seconds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark Russell is grateful to be alive. The former Huntsville City Councilman, and current Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director fell face first on a High School Football sideline during a game in 2017. “Immediately the way I fell something happened to my heart because I didn’t...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 dead in Huntsville morning construction accident

One person is dead following a construction accident in Huntsville this morning. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said officers were called to the site at about 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived at 1325 Old Monrovia Rd., they found one confirmed fatality. The person’s identity has not yet been released....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. ‘Dark Web Fraud Scheme’...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville

BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
