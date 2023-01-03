Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls win 77th straight; Blount boys improve to 11-5
Top-ranked Class 6A Hazel Green ran its season record to 18-0 with a 65-23 win at home over Muscle Shoals on Wednesday. The five-time defending state champion Trojans have won 77 straight, trailing the Alabama High School Athletic Association all-time consecutive wins leader Lauderdale County by nine. Lauderdale County, which...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
Huntsville, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Huntsville. The Austin High School basketball team will have a game with Huntsville High School on January 03, 2023, 20:30:00. The Austin High School basketball team will have a game with Huntsville High School on January 03, 2023, 20:30:00.
WAFF
They did it in a matter of seconds
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark Russell is grateful to be alive. The former Huntsville City Councilman, and current Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director fell face first on a High School Football sideline during a game in 2017. “Immediately the way I fell something happened to my heart because I didn’t...
2023 is here. Here's what's next for Huntsville and Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Madison County is the second most visited county in the entire state. Right behind Baldwin County, which you guessed it, is home to Alabama's Gulf Shore beaches!. But this is a perfect spot for The Rocket City to be, as we don't want to grow too...
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar -- one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken. So,...
WAAY-TV
Decatur church community grieves loss of church member killed in Huntsville shooting
A church community is grieving a 27-year-old man's shooting death in his Huntsville apartment. Andrew Gilliam was shot and killed inside his home at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville while sleeping next to his wife. Gilliam's pastor, Joe McKaig, said the family is struggling with such a random act...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
1 dead in Huntsville morning construction accident
One person is dead following a construction accident in Huntsville this morning. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said officers were called to the site at about 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived at 1325 Old Monrovia Rd., they found one confirmed fatality. The person’s identity has not yet been released....
North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency care center coming to Madison County
Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville says it will “soon” begin building north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department in the fast-growing Harvest area of northwest Madison County. The Crestwood Center ER-Harvest will open in 2024 at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. It will operate 24 hours...
Lee High student brought gun to school
A student at Lee High brought a gun to school on Thursday.
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. ‘Dark Web Fraud Scheme’...
256today.com
Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville
BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
1 dead after incident at construction site
A man died in an incident at a construction site in Huntsville on Thursday.
Decatur man faces $270K bond for obscene material charges
A Decatur man is facing a $270,000 bond after police say they confiscated devices with obscene material from his home.
