ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts

The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
MONTROSE, CO
CBS Denver

Grand Junction police pursue truck on fire, arrest driver

A 24-year-old man was jailed on nearly a dozen charges Thursday after leading Grand Junction Police Department officers on an early morning pursuit while the bed of his pickup truck was on fire. Grand Junction officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and North Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Dispatchers were told by multiple people calling 9-1-1 that a black Dodge truck's cargo bed and exhaust pipe were on fire, per a recording of police radio traffic. The first officer in the area found the truck and attempted to pull it over for a traffic stop using lights and sirens, according...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners increase landfill dump fees

More than one hundred more migrants arrived near the coast of Key Largo on Tuesday. New York City says that Colorado is sending migrants their way, but it's not clear how many are going. Son of University of Northern Colorado President killed in avalanche. Updated: 6 hours ago. The President...
MESA COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

More snow on track to arrive Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow ends tonight, then Wednesday & Thursday offers a break

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re finally seeing a break from the rain, snow, and cloudy gloom that seems to have been locked in for the better part of the past ten days. What’s left of the snow will end in the lower valleys this evening. Patchy areas of snow will linger over the mountains from the state line all the way to the Continental Divide. Where snow falls, another 1-4 inches of accumulation is possible through Wednesday evening, but that snow will become less and less common through the day. Roads through the mountains are a mess! Many of the high mountain passes are dangerous or even impassable. That’s especially true of the high passes throughout the San Juans.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Weather Alert Day: On-and-off snow likely Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Tonight until 5 AM Saturday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains and the central mountain valleys. Heavy snow blown around by gusty winds can make travel difficult or even dangerous at times through the advisory area. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected within the advisory area. Locally higher amounts are possible in some locations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

KKCO 0102 NEW CO LAWS

Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger. Pioneer television journalist Barbara Walter died at 93. Southwest back to 'full schedule' after thousands of cancellations. Updated: 14 hours ago. Southwest Airlines returned to a nearly full schedule Friday after a massive service breakdown.
KREX

Mesa County Libraries closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy