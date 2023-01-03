Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction
A slow-cession is when growth grinds to a near-halt but a full economic downturn is avoided. California bracing for massive storm approaching the Bay Area. Residents of the west coast are once again preparing for a severe storm. Mourners pay their final respects to former Pope Benedict. Updated: 13 hours...
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts
The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
Funeral Home Director Who Illegally Sold Body Parts Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison
A woman in Colorado has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally selling body parts. Megan Hess, a former Colorado funeral home director, chopped up over 500 corpses and sold the body parts for scientific research without consent, according to Reuters. Hess' mother, Shirley Koch, was also reportedly...
Grand Junction police pursue truck on fire, arrest driver
A 24-year-old man was jailed on nearly a dozen charges Thursday after leading Grand Junction Police Department officers on an early morning pursuit while the bed of his pickup truck was on fire. Grand Junction officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and North Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Dispatchers were told by multiple people calling 9-1-1 that a black Dodge truck's cargo bed and exhaust pipe were on fire, per a recording of police radio traffic. The first officer in the area found the truck and attempted to pull it over for a traffic stop using lights and sirens, according...
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
KJCT8
Mesa County Commissioners increase landfill dump fees
More than one hundred more migrants arrived near the coast of Key Largo on Tuesday. New York City says that Colorado is sending migrants their way, but it's not clear how many are going. Son of University of Northern Colorado President killed in avalanche. Updated: 6 hours ago. The President...
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Burning Pickup Drives down N 12th St.
Earlier this morning, a black pickup truck caught fire on N 12th St and attempted to evade the police while still burnin
Western Colorado Days are Getting Longer: Here’s January’s Sunsets
Slowly but surely, days are starting to get longer. Looking at the month of January 2023, how long do we get to enjoy the sunshine in Grand Junction, Colorado, and when can we expect the sun to set?. Here's a day-by-day look at the month of January 2023. Take a...
Grand Junction Credit Card Fraud: Police Looking For These Suspects
Local authorities are asking the public to help them locate suspects in recent fraudulent credit card cases in Grand Junction. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two individuals used a stolen or fraudulent credit card to make two large purchases at the Trading Post Liquor Store at 2898 Highway 50 in Grand Junction. The purchases totaled more than $800.
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
KJCT8
More snow on track to arrive Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
Masterminds of Sunset Mesa body parts scheme sentenced
Another woman said Hess and Koch's actions "mutilated her memories."
This Is Where Grand Junction Colorado Will Celebrate ‘Bacon Day’
Most people would say every day is bacon day. Well, it just so happens, Friday, December 30, 2022 is "Bacon Day." Where in Grand Junction, Colorado does one go to celebrate this most awesome of holidays? I asked you to tell me where one can find the best bacon in the Grand Junction area. This is what you had to say.
nbc11news.com
Snow ends tonight, then Wednesday & Thursday offers a break
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re finally seeing a break from the rain, snow, and cloudy gloom that seems to have been locked in for the better part of the past ten days. What’s left of the snow will end in the lower valleys this evening. Patchy areas of snow will linger over the mountains from the state line all the way to the Continental Divide. Where snow falls, another 1-4 inches of accumulation is possible through Wednesday evening, but that snow will become less and less common through the day. Roads through the mountains are a mess! Many of the high mountain passes are dangerous or even impassable. That’s especially true of the high passes throughout the San Juans.
KJCT8
Weather Alert Day: On-and-off snow likely Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Tonight until 5 AM Saturday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains and the central mountain valleys. Heavy snow blown around by gusty winds can make travel difficult or even dangerous at times through the advisory area. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected within the advisory area. Locally higher amounts are possible in some locations.
nbc11news.com
KKCO 0102 NEW CO LAWS
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger. Pioneer television journalist Barbara Walter died at 93. Southwest back to 'full schedule' after thousands of cancellations. Updated: 14 hours ago. Southwest Airlines returned to a nearly full schedule Friday after a massive service breakdown.
Kick Off the New Year With A New Pet From Roice Hurst In Grand Junction
The new year is a time of new beginnings, and if you have been thinking about adopting a pet this might be a perfect time. Roice-Hurst has a mission to find homes for homeless pets in the Grand Vally, and thousands of homeless pets have love and happy homes through their efforts. Today we are featuring three pets who are ready for a fresh start in a forever home.
Mesa County Libraries closures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0