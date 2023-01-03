Read full article on original website
Micheal
5d ago
The problem is there are not places that take recycling items back anymore such as batteries. What people can do?
Keep your eyes open for wild turkeys this month, report sightings to the DNR
If you spot any turkeys in the wild this month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know about it. The wild turkey resurgence in Michigan is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories, according to the DNR. To assist in their studies, the department is asking the public to report any sightings in January here.
Michigan Woman Dupes a $10k Victorian Greenhouse For Under $2k
And the inside is breath taking.
“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
DNR stocked Michigan waters with 7.8 tons of fish in fall 2022, see where
The Department of Natural Resources stocked 624,205 fish weight 7.8 tons in Michigan waters during fall 2022. Brook trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge were among the species stocked at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will...
Washington Examiner
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Michigan?
It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand the dangers of riding in the bed of a moving pickup truck. However, every once in a while, you'll see a Michigander going for a joyride down some road. Just because you see someone doing it, doesn't necessarily mean that it's legal.
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Detroit News
Mega Millions: $940M jackpot, Michigan lottery for Friday, Jan. 6
The winning numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing for a $940 million jackpot were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63; 13. Friday's raffle is the 24th Mega Millions drawing since the jackpot was last won Oct. 14, and is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, Michigan Lottery officials said Friday.
Herbruck's donates million of eggs in 2022, as prices start to drop
Michigan's largest egg producer donated over 2.2 million eggs to community organizations throughout 2022.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now
It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
Michigan’s Lost Peninsula: The Only Way to Drive There is Thru Ohio
Michigan is loaded with peninsulas: the Keweenaw, Upper Peninsula, the Thumb, the Mitten, and various little shards of land that just out into the Great Lakes up and down the Michigan coastlines. But there is one in particular that has been referred to as “Michigan's Lost Peninsula.”. Why 'lost'?...
Michigan city ranked snowiest place in U.S. over last 30 years, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
According to a report from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has received more inches of snow for the last 30 years than any other place in the country, with about 117 inches annually.
Powerball results for 01/07/23; jackpot worth $320 million
LANSING, MI –Three players brought home at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $320 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 7. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 9 will be worth $340 million with a cash option of $178.2 million.
Comments / 10