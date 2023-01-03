ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two drive-by shootings at two Lake Wales homes that happened within 17 minutes. Deputies believe one of those shootings happened at the wrong address. At 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Oddee

Burglars Call 911 for Help with Moving “Hot” Stuff

Burglars call 911 in late 2022 to get help moving the stuff they were stealing. Yes, I’m serious. If you thought people were leaving their crazy in 2022, think again. Two people sit in jail after officers say one of them phoned during a burglary they were committing. They wanted help moving their new goods, so the burglars call 911. Is that not the craziest thing you have ever heard?
POINCIANA, FL
10NEWS

Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man on parole for bank robbery strikes again in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who recently served 19 years for bank robbery has pleaded guilty to robbing another bank near Orlando, prosecutors say. Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to bank robbery and violating the terms of his supervised release. Brown faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery and up to three years for violating the terms of his supervised release. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
ORLANDO, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.

Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Woman found dead near Orange County apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
ORLANDO, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day

TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
POLK COUNTY, FL
