Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Man, 18, confesses to robbing, fatally shooting man outside I-Drive hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a man confessed to robbing and fatally shooting a man outside a hotel on International Drive. Officers said Nicholas Anderson, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said after...
Two arrested after calling 911 for help moving stolen items during burglary
Two people were arrested on Saturday after one of them called 911 to ask for help moving belongings from a home they were burglarizing.
Mysuncoast.com
Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two drive-by shootings at two Lake Wales homes that happened within 17 minutes. Deputies believe one of those shootings happened at the wrong address. At 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting...
Oddee
Burglars Call 911 for Help with Moving “Hot” Stuff
Burglars call 911 in late 2022 to get help moving the stuff they were stealing. Yes, I’m serious. If you thought people were leaving their crazy in 2022, think again. Two people sit in jail after officers say one of them phoned during a burglary they were committing. They wanted help moving their new goods, so the burglars call 911. Is that not the craziest thing you have ever heard?
Family shaken after 27 bullets hit home during the night
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales family was left terrified after bullets came flying into their home in the middle of the night. Polk County deputies say they collected 37 bullets scattered around the property and 27 of them hit the home. It all happened Monday around 3...
‘They shot up the wrong house’: 2 kids hurt when gunmen rain fire on ‘innocent’ Polk County home
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss investigations into two drive-by shootings and a burglary that took place over the last week.
10NEWS
Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
WESH
Lakeland police say mother intentionally drove into lake, killing herself and 2 sons
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland now believe a car crash that killed a mother and two children happened intentionally. The Lakeland Police Department said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora drove her vehicle with her two sons, ages 4 and 9 in tow, into Lake Wire last week. She apparently was...
Polk County burglars called 911 for help moving stolen items, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people in Polk County broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check […]
Mysuncoast.com
Man on parole for bank robbery strikes again in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who recently served 19 years for bank robbery has pleaded guilty to robbing another bank near Orlando, prosecutors say. Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to bank robbery and violating the terms of his supervised release. Brown faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery and up to three years for violating the terms of his supervised release. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Medina,...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker.
Missing Adult – Adrian Anthony Walker. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing person. Missing From: The vicinity of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida Missing Since: 08/05/2022 On 12/29/2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The missing person, Mr. Adrian Anthony Walker, was last seen on 08/05/2022 in the area of Academy Drive, Kissimmee, Florida. It is known that Adrian frequents the West 192 area. If contact is made with Adrian, please check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.
Deputies: Man killed in Lake Wales crash after he was thrown off ATV
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Deputies say that a 36-year-old man was killed on New Year's morning, Jan. 1, in Lake Wales during a crash that caused him to be thrown away from the ATV he was driving. Law enforcement arrived at around 3:20 a.m. on Lake Kotsa Drive where...
Man arrested after shooting 2 people who were fighting at Lakeland apartment complex: police
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month at an apartment complex. On Dec. 26, investigators said an argument between juveniles escalated into a fight between numerous people. At some point during the fighting, officers said Kenneth Bowers, 48, walked through the […]
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
WESH
Woman found dead near Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
The following information was received from Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. The charges against those arrested are allegations and the cases are still pending in the courts. Individuals charged and whose names appear in this column may submit documentation to us at a later date that the charges have been dismissed or that they have been found innocent and we will include that information in this space in a timely manner.
Bay News 9
Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
Police: 87-year-old woman dies after crashing into parked car on I-4
An 87-year-old woman has died after crashing on I-4 in Davenport Wednesday.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0