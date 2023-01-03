ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama signee, commit earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors

An Alabama football commit and signee were named the Gatorade Player of the Year for their respective states Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star defensive back signee, Caleb Downs earned the award for the state of Georgia. The Alabama signee helped Mill Creek win a state championship as a senior by contributing on both sides of the football. He finished the year with 76 tackles, five interceptions and two pick-sixes. The Georgia native also rushed for 390 yards and 20 touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

A breakdown of Alabama’s quarterback competition for spring football

Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama players still in transfer portal

There are still former Alabama football players in the transfer portal, searching for landing spot. Multiple former Crimson Tide players have found a new team. JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Amari Kight, Christian Leary, Tommy Brockermeyer, Aaron Anderson, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Braylen Ingraham and Tanner Bowles have all found their next spot.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season

Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama prep champ to play in Masters at 19

Former Mountain Brook High School golf champion Gordon Sargent has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2023 Masters. Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced on Thursday that the 19-year-old Vanderbilt standout and Kazuki Higa had accept invitations extended by the tournament even though they did not meet the normal qualifying criteria.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Meet the AL.com Birmingham All-Region volleyball team

For the first time since 2018 and only the second time in the past 10 years, no Birmingham area volleyball team won a state championship. Three teams earned spots in the AHSAA state championship tournament, but none of the three advanced past semifinal play. Class 7A Hoover reached the Elite...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind

This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
