Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc17news.com
Mizzou remains unbeaten in the SEC after a back-and-forth game at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Al. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team remains unbeaten in the SEC after winning a back-and-forth battle against Alabama 66-65. The Tigers went into the half trailing by two, but after that the shots from beyond the arch started to fall. MU was led by big performances off the...
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama signee, commit earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors
An Alabama football commit and signee were named the Gatorade Player of the Year for their respective states Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star defensive back signee, Caleb Downs earned the award for the state of Georgia. The Alabama signee helped Mill Creek win a state championship as a senior by contributing on both sides of the football. He finished the year with 76 tackles, five interceptions and two pick-sixes. The Georgia native also rushed for 390 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
‘Time will tell’: UAB basketball falls to FAU in clash of C-USA leaders
An early conference matchup of epic proportions, pitting the UAB basketball team against the aged and experienced Owls of FAU, provided everything that was billed, and perhaps a little more, inside a cramped gymnasium on the north side of the Miami shoreline. The Blazers rallied from a double-digit deficit in...
tdalabamamag.com
A breakdown of Alabama’s quarterback competition for spring football
Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
Alabama fixes a season-long issue in blowout of Ole Miss
Nate Oats wasn’t worried about Alabama overlooking Ole Miss and his team showed why Tuesday night. An 84-62 rout in the SEC home opener saw the No. 7 Crimson Tide lead by as many as 27 points in a game that was only briefly competitive. Correcting a season-long issue...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama players still in transfer portal
There are still former Alabama football players in the transfer portal, searching for landing spot. Multiple former Crimson Tide players have found a new team. JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Amari Kight, Christian Leary, Tommy Brockermeyer, Aaron Anderson, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Braylen Ingraham and Tanner Bowles have all found their next spot.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s 2024 recruiting class is already among nation’s best
The Alabama Crimson Tide are already on pace to sign another great recruiting class during the 2024 recruiting cycle after signing one of the best classes in recent history last month. The Tide currently hold verbal commitments from five 2024 recruits. Here is a look at each of them:. Jaylen...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
Former Alabama prep champ to play in Masters at 19
Former Mountain Brook High School golf champion Gordon Sargent has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2023 Masters. Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced on Thursday that the 19-year-old Vanderbilt standout and Kazuki Higa had accept invitations extended by the tournament even though they did not meet the normal qualifying criteria.
tdalabamamag.com
Fox Sports Analyst feels Alabama football will be ‘damn good’ next season
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt feels Alabama football will return to its dominant ways next season. Klatt, who was not high on the Crimson Tide throughout this season, recently stated he feels Alabama will be really good next season with a ‘new quarterback, a new defensive leader and new stars.’
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Meet the AL.com Birmingham All-Region volleyball team
For the first time since 2018 and only the second time in the past 10 years, no Birmingham area volleyball team won a state championship. Three teams earned spots in the AHSAA state championship tournament, but none of the three advanced past semifinal play. Class 7A Hoover reached the Elite...
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
Billboard king Alexander Shunnarah is taking over Birmingham’s skyline
A familiar face is taking a familiar spot on the Birmingham skyline. Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah will adorn the billboard atop the Two North 20th Building - one of the largest billboards in the state. The 179-by 25-foot sign on top of the 17-story building at Morris Avenue is...
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
Think guaranteed income isn’t fair? This Birmingham single mom might change your mind
This is an opinion column. Miyah Ford aspires to be a surgeon. Growing up in the northeast Birmingham neighborhood called Center Point, she wanted to be a teacher. As she grew older, she was drawn to medicine, to becoming a pediatrician, specifically — until watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running, multilayered Shonda Rhimes television series, shifted her dream. “That got me thinking about surgeons,” Ford says. “I haven’t decided on a neurosurgeon or cardiovascular surgeon, but that’s my ultimate goal.”
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0