MEMPHIS - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Yasser Sharhan, age 53, and Nabil Sharhan, age 43, pleading guilty yesterday to theft charges. The charges stem from the Sharhans’ failure to remit sales tax collected from customers at Saver Stop #1 and Saver Stop #3.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO