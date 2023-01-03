Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro V-8 Now Packs 1,000 HP
Chevrolet's factory-built drag car, the COPO Camaro, returns for 2023 but it's bringing along a new engine to the quarter-mile fight. How does it compare to the outgoing 572 V-8 from the 2022 model? We take a look at the specs for both to see how these big block Camaros line up, but suffice it to say, the new COPO 632 is going to be a much more powerful engine thanks to more displacement.
fordauthority.com
Ford Romeo Engine Plant Has Closed For Good
In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.
MotorAuthority
Chevy gives look at 2024 Silverado EV tow testing
Prototypes for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV have been hitting public roads for the past six months, and Chevy has a video out that shows some of the testing that's taking place. The video shows a prototype for the standard Work Truck commercial version aimed at businesses conducting a towing...
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Going Up For Auction Next Month
Ford knocked it out of the park with the 2024 Mustang and you can score the very first one next month. As part of the automaker’s commitment to giving back, Ford has teamed up with Barrett-Jackson to auction the first 2024 Mustang GT Fastback (VIN 001) on January 28th. 100% of the hammer price will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which seeks to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Seaford (NY) Chooses Rosenbauer Aerial and Engine
The Seaford (NY) Fire Department is an all-volunteer department located on the south shore of Nassau County, Long Island. Its fire district is relatively small, covering 2.3 square miles with a population of roughly just over 15,000. Its response district, like most on Long Island, has a great number of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hancock (MI) Approves $394K to Rebuild Aerial Fire Truck
The Hancock City Council approved $394,965 to rebuild the city’s aerial fire truck, KeweenawReport.com reported. The 18-year-old truck is in good shape, but certain systems, including hydraulics, need to be repaired and updated, a fire official said. Money will come from the city’s fire protection millage, the report said....
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Semmes (AL) Fire Rescue Truck Overturns
A Semmes Fire Rescue fire truck overturned on Schillinger Road near Lamplighter Drive around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, wkrg.com reported. While responding to an electronic alarm, the Semmes’ Ladder Truck from Station No. 3 was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Two firefighters were in the truck at the time of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
York Center (IL) Fire Protection District Gets Pierce Walk-Around Rescue
Pierce Manufacturing Inc. has built a walk-around rescue for York Center (IL) Fire Protection District to replace the agency’s heavily-used earlier Pierce rescue. Richard Sanborn Jr., York Center’s chief, says the department’s older Pierce rescue got so much use that the rig started having maintenance issues. “Our rescue is the only heavy rescue squad in a 10-mile radius, and our pumper-tender (tanker) is the only one in a 20-mile radius,” Sanborn points out, “and they both are on automatic mutual aid with neighboring fire departments, so they get a lot of use.” Besides the new heavy rescue and the pumper-tender, York Center also runs two front line engines, and two ALS (advanced life support) ambulances out of a single station.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Killeen (TX) Surplus Fire Trucks, Other Items Up For Grabs at Online Auction
Bidding has begun on many of the items being auctioned by the Killeen (TX) government in an online event, including two fire trucks, kdhnews.com reported. United Auctioneers conducts the event each year. Items listed on Wednesday also include a boat, several pickup trucks, eight Harley-Davidson motorcycles, ambulance, SUVs, filing cabinets, computer stations, televisions, chairs, vacuum cleaner and a drill kit, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Springfield (OH)’s Selma Road Fire Station Shuts Down After 63 Years
A fire station that opened at 1401 Selma Road in Springfield (OH) in 1959 closed this week as the Springfield Fire Division looks ahead to its four new fire locations, SpringfieldNewsSun.com reported. The Selma Road station, known as Fire Station No. 3, was decommissioned in a ceremony Tuesday, the day...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Abilene (TX) Fire Department Holds Push-In Ceremony for New $1.28M Ladder Truck
The Abilene Fire Department completed a traditional Push-In Ceremony Wednesday for its new Ladder 1, the department announced on Facebook. The new engine had a price tag of $1.28 million. The ladder truck isn’t the only new project for the fire department. Fire Station No. 9 was approved this past...
Yes, Cummins Makes a 1,000 Horsepower Engine for the Army—and It’s a 4 Cylinder
Some cutting-edge technologies go into Cummins new high-output military-spec diesel. The post Yes, Cummins Makes a 1,000 Horsepower Engine for the Army—and It’s a 4 Cylinder appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Sanibel (FL) Fire Commission OKs Replacing Truck Destroyed in Hurricane
The Sanibel and Fire Rescue District’s commission approved the purchase of a new replacement vehicle for towing its fire boat at a recent meeting, captivasanibel.com reported. On December 14, a fire official explained that the district’s insurance provider has deemed the 2009 Ford F-550 — the support vehicle that...
insideevs.com
Watch The Chevy Silverado EV Tow A Trailer During Validation Testing
The all-new, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV has finally been unveiled, and with series production scheduled to begin this spring, Chevy’s all-electric pickup truck is that much closer to going into customers' hands. And the majority of the 150,000+ reservation holders for the 2024 Silverado EV said that they’ll want...
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Drops The Hemi V8
A lot of people are shocked at the moment upon learning you can’t get a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a V8 engine. It’s not like Jeep and Stellantis were trumpeting this change from the rooftops, but they also haven’t exactly been hiding it for the past while. Still, people have been blithely unaware that V8s in general are going the way of the dodo, a fact we’ve lamented for some time.
The GMC Sierra EV Will Get One Special Feature the Chevy Version Won’t
What one cool feature does the GMC Sierra EV get that its Chevy Brother doesn't? The post The GMC Sierra EV Will Get One Special Feature the Chevy Version Won’t appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
