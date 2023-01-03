ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston

We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cool start Friday, then breezy & warm this afternoon

A glorious end to the work week, with abundant sunshine and increasing humidity that will have us flirting with record highs today and tomorrow. Scattered rain and storms are likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning as a front works its way through the area. A few other disturbances keep rain chances low, but in the forecast through Monday. Midweek looks warm and sunny, and another front may pass through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

One more day of spectacular weather before Houston’s forecast turns cloudier this weekend

Wednesday was an A+ weather day in Houston, and Mother Nature is going to get high marks again today as high pressure holds sway over our region. The forecast turns rainy by this weekend, with a healthy dose of clouds and rain chances through Monday before sunnier weather returns next week. Temperatures will remain fairly mild for the foreseeable future.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Part of I-10 in east Houston to be closed this weekend

HOUSTON — If you're going to be on I-10 this weekend, there's something you should be aware of. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that construction crews will be in the east Houston area working on a railroad bridge over I-10 at Wayside. The work begins Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last through Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How to save plants after a hard freeze

A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again

HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled

HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boat on Houston freeway shuts down multiple lanes of traffic

HOUSTON - Several lanes of a Houston freeway were blocked on Thursday morning as a boat was removed from the roadway. The incident was reported around 5:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road. According to Houston Transtar, the left shoulder, left lane, and...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer

The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX
natureworldnews.com

Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas

Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
HOUSTON, TX

