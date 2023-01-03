A glorious end to the work week, with abundant sunshine and increasing humidity that will have us flirting with record highs today and tomorrow. Scattered rain and storms are likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning as a front works its way through the area. A few other disturbances keep rain chances low, but in the forecast through Monday. Midweek looks warm and sunny, and another front may pass through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO