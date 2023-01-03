Read full article on original website
spacecityweather.com
A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston
We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cool start Friday, then breezy & warm this afternoon
A glorious end to the work week, with abundant sunshine and increasing humidity that will have us flirting with record highs today and tomorrow. Scattered rain and storms are likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning as a front works its way through the area. A few other disturbances keep rain chances low, but in the forecast through Monday. Midweek looks warm and sunny, and another front may pass through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
spacecityweather.com
One more day of spectacular weather before Houston’s forecast turns cloudier this weekend
Wednesday was an A+ weather day in Houston, and Mother Nature is going to get high marks again today as high pressure holds sway over our region. The forecast turns rainy by this weekend, with a healthy dose of clouds and rain chances through Monday before sunnier weather returns next week. Temperatures will remain fairly mild for the foreseeable future.
cw39.com
Pleasant couple of days, then rain returns | When rain is most likely during the weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Beautiful weather has settled in for a few days with lower humidity, clear skies and comfortable daytime temperatures. However, Houston’s next round of rain just happens to fall on the weekend. It won’t rain all weekend long, but if you have outdoor plans Saturday or...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston weather: Thunderstorms, strong winds possible Monday ahead of cold front
The Houston area will see isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the first Monday of 2023. The National Weather Service is expecting a line of thunderstorms to pop up early afternoon. Winds are expected to gust at least 25 miles an hour in some spots around the city. "There is the...
Part of I-10 in east Houston to be closed this weekend
HOUSTON — If you're going to be on I-10 this weekend, there's something you should be aware of. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that construction crews will be in the east Houston area working on a railroad bridge over I-10 at Wayside. The work begins Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last through Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to save plants after a hard freeze
A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
Just close your mouth...
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Texas governor activates emergency resources ahead of severe weather
A multi-state weather system harboring potential tornados will blow through parts of Texas overnight Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again
HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
fox26houston.com
Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled
HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Study: this is the best place to get pasta in Texas
In celebration of this delicious food, Wednesday, Jan. 4, is National Spaghetti Day!
fox26houston.com
Boat on Houston freeway shuts down multiple lanes of traffic
HOUSTON - Several lanes of a Houston freeway were blocked on Thursday morning as a boat was removed from the roadway. The incident was reported around 5:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road. According to Houston Transtar, the left shoulder, left lane, and...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Blast Makes Frozen Mexican Bats Fall From the Sky in Texas
Texas residents are seeing frozen Mexican bats falling from the sky as they attempt to fly during the arctic blast. During the vicious winter storm that swept across America last weekend, some animals were more severely affected by the freezing temperatures than others. Iguanas fell from trees in Florida, while bats have fallen from bridges in Texas. Both of these species freeze to the point where they are unable to hold onto objects, causing them to fall to the ground.
