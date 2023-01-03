PetCo Corp. turns dirt in Marble Falls
- Connie Swinney/The Highlander
Crews for the past several weeks launched work clearing an area of land just north of the Marble Falls Walmart. A property search of the site, in the 2700 block of U.S. 281, indicated the land is owned by the company Petco. Petco officials have yet to confirm for The Highlander if a retail store will be built on site or for other company projects which include warehouses and transportation fleets.
