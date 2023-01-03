Over the past 15 years, Naperville Park District has added more than 30 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to its parks and facilities, with the support of grants, donations, partnerships and state purchasing programs to help defray the cost. AEDs have proven to be effective in saving lives, and with more than 25% of cardiac arrests occurring outside the home, it is important to have AEDs available in public places. According to research reported in an American Heart Association journal in 2018, survival from cardiac arrest doubled when a bystander stepped in to apply an AED before emergency responders arrived.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO