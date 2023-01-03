ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) at Naperville Park District

Over the past 15 years, Naperville Park District has added more than 30 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to its parks and facilities, with the support of grants, donations, partnerships and state purchasing programs to help defray the cost. AEDs have proven to be effective in saving lives, and with more than 25% of cardiac arrests occurring outside the home, it is important to have AEDs available in public places. According to research reported in an American Heart Association journal in 2018, survival from cardiac arrest doubled when a bystander stepped in to apply an AED before emergency responders arrived.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID - T-Shirts

The Naperville Park District is accepting sealed bids for T-Shirts. Bid specifications are available at the Naperville Park District Administration Building, 320 West Jackson Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540. Sealed bids will be accepted at the Naperville Park District Administration Building, 320 West Jackson Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540, until 2:00 p.m.,...
